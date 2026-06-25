By hiring Micah Nori as head coach, Trail Blazers swing big: ‘He is prepared for this’

By Jason Quick The Athletic

Micah Nori can still remember all the details from that summer day in 1998. The seating arrangement at his parents home in Middletown, Ohio. The exact words spoken.

It was, after all, the day his life changed.

He was on the couch. Across from him, in a bucket chair, was Butch Carter, a family friend who was also the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Carter grew up in Middletown, and played for one of Butler County’s most decorated coaches: Nori’s father, Fred.

Micah was 24, and his baseball career at Indiana University had ended the previous year, with it his dream of playing professionally. He was good — skilled enough to be a four-year starter at shortstop and second base, productive enough to lead the Hoosiers to the 1996 Big Ten Championship, and he had enough gravitas to be named captain - but he wasn’t excellent. He didn’t get drafted.

“Like most kids, I had visions of grandeur that I was going to be a Major League baseball player,” Nori said. “But after I didn’t get drafted, I knew I had to get on with my life.”

He had spent the past year as a graduate baseball assistant at Miami (Ohio), and he figured he would get around to pursuing a career as a high school athletic director.

From the bucket chair across from him, Carter threw him a verbal curveball.

“I remember exactly where we were sitting, and exactly what he said: ‘Why don’t you come up to Toronto with me and intern?’” Nori recalled.

Nori scoffed. He had played high school basketball, but reminded Carter that he had spent the past four years hitting baseballs. He was a baseball guy.

Carter told him the sport didn’t matter. Coaching was about people, relationships and teaching.

“I’ll never forget,” Nori recalled. “He said, ‘There’s three things you need to know: The NBA is small; do your job and don’t worry about somebody else’s job and moving up by tearing others down; and don’t be an a-hole.”

Nori took Carter up on his invitation. He lived with the coach for two years, watching film late into the night, charting statistics on the bench, and observing practices.

Slowly and definitively, the baseball guy became a basketball guy.

“It’s no exaggeration; that day changed my life,” Nori said, thinking back to his parents’ family room. “Now all of a sudden, it’s been 28 years, and it feels like baseball was an eternity ago. But I couldn’t imagine doing anything else other than coaching basketball.”

Twenty-eight years later, after stops in Toronto, Sacramento, Denver, Detroit and Minnesota, Nori has one of the longest and most diverse resumes in the NBA. He has gone from intern to advanced scout. From player development coach to assistant coach. From assistant coach to offensive coordinator. For the past five seasons, he has been the lead assistant in Minnesota.

And this week, the Portland Trail Blazers made the 52-year-old Nori their next head coach, entrusting his creative offensive mind and his reputation for strong relationships with one of the league’s up-and-coming rosters.

“Micah is the real deal,” said Carter, who later headed the NBA’s assistant coach’s program. “He is prepared for this.”

There are three traits that emerge as defining characteristics of Nori: He is a sharp tactician who is detail-oriented, he is a master at developing relationships, and he is funny.

Chris Finch, the head coach in Minnesota, used the same word over and over when describing Nori: Elite.

With the Timberwolves, Finch said he could focus on the big-picture issues because he knew Nori had the “small pieces” of the game covered.

“Small in the fact that they are not unimportant, but small in the fact that they are often overlooked,” Finch said. “He is elite with lineup combinations. Elite with rotations. Elite with special situations, whether it’s ATOs (after timeouts), or the end of the game, or just understanding how to maximize possessions … he’s all of that. He’s been huge for us here in that regard.”

Nori’s grasp on managing a game was on display in the 2024 playoffs, when he filled in for the injured Finch and guided the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals. Finch ruptured his patella tendon in the final minutes of Game 4 of the first-round series against Phoenix and sat in the second row to protect his knee while Nori ran the action from the sideline.

“I thought he did phenomenally well,” Finch said. “I told him to quit looking at me, that we didn’t have time to dialogue, and he had to go with what his gut told him. I told him, just do it like I’m not there. And he asserted himself in a manner that he was clearly in charge.

“I thought there would still be some hesitancy, but that wasn’t the case at all. It was fun to watch.”

The Timberwolves unseated reigning champion Denver - winning Game 7 in Denver - then lost in five games to Dallas in the conference finals.

One reason Finch believes it has taken Nori so long to get a head-coaching job is because Nori doesn’t like to promote himself, and because he had always adhered to that tenet Carter preached on that fateful summer day in 1998: stay in your lane and don’t worry about moving up.

But something happened during that playoff run in 2024. Nori realized he had the command and acumen to do the job. It changed the way he viewed his future.

“I think that playoff run helped because it gave me the sense that I could do it, you know?” Nori said. “And just being able to command a huddle and look the players in the eye and make them feel I was going to put them in a position to be successful, and then to see it happen. …

“I’d be lying if that didn’t kind of make me want to be a head coach, but realize that I can run my own program.”

Nori was again thrust into the main seat this January, when Finch was forced to stay home ill before a home game against eventual conference champion San Antonio. The Spurs raced to a 16-0 lead, and led by as many as 19 points before Minnesota came back and won, 104-103.

“He won us that game,” Finch said. “Whether it was playing zone, whether it was taking Rudy (Gobert) out of the game at the right time, whether it was switching the matchups … he orchestrated that win. No doubt about it.”

Nori’s ability to make adjustments on the fly, and to diagram effective plays late in games, can be traced to his upbringing with Carter.

Carter played at Indiana University for Bob Knight, then played six NBA seasons while being coached by Pat Riley, Hubie Brown and Jack McKinney. He also served as an assistant coach under Mike Dunleavy in Milwaukee.

When the 24-year-old Nori moved in with Carter in Toronto, the two would order pizza and watch game film, with Nori at first observing Carter silently taking notes as he paused and froze the film. Eventually, he asked Carter to say everything he was thinking. He wanted to know what the coach was focusing on, what caught his eye, what he was writing down.

“So, he would tell me why we would ‘Blue’ (pick-and-roll coverage) on Glen Rice here … and why you can’t front Shaq there … and I was just a sponge, writing everything down,” Nori said.

Those pizza-fueled film sessions are where Nori developed his penchant for detailed note-taking, and where he established one of the key principles of his coaching philosophy: The why.

Carter told him that the key to coaching wasn’t just to tell a player what they had to do, but to explain why.

“I told him I can’t yell and scream like Bobby Knight,” Carter said. “I’ve got to teach. A lot of NBA coaches and front offices think some players are dumb. And they are not dumb. They’ve just come through a system where nobody has taught them.”

In Minnesota, Finch said teaching the “Why?” is the foundation of their approach to coaching.

“The way we say it here is it’s not about the X’s and O’s … it’s about the Ys (whys),” Finch said. “The X’s and O’s are certainly important, and everybody loves them, but if your players don’t understand, and aren’t bought in, then really, you are getting 60 cents on the dollar.”

Nori’s grasp on the whys is rooted in the grind of his next job in Toronto: Advanced scout. Advanced scouts travel from NBA city to NBA city, charting plays, rotations and tendencies of future opponents. By midnight, Nori was tasked with filing a report on the game he just watched: all the inbounds plays, the go-to calls in late-game situations, the substitution patterns.

“I told him he needed to do advanced scouting because, once you do it, they can’t take that (knowledge) away from him,” Carter said. “And his scouting reports were … awesome.”

When Carter was fired, Nori was retained, in large part because his scouting reports were so detailed, so thorough, they were catching the attention of higher ups. In fact, when Jay Triano was named head coach in 2009, he immediately promoted Nori to assistant coach. Triano would often task Nori for drawing up the game’s first play, and also would consult him on end-of-game plays.

“He knew teams so well - he had all these ideas of who to exploit their weaknesses,” Triano said.

In the NBA, where teams have their pregame meetings to go over the opponent, it is common for coaching staffs to split the schedule among assistants. One assistant will handle Chicago, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Indiana … another New York, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, etc.

With Toronto, Nori handled every scouting report for every team.

“I always felt, when I was an assistant, I would spend a whole week getting ready for when it was my turn to do the Chicago Bulls,” Triano said. “If I have Chicago four times that year, that’s four weeks I was worried about the Bulls instead of worrying about making our guys better. So, I brought Micah in because he knew every team so well.”

Triano remembers leading a coaches meeting, which happened to be attended by Raptors general manager Bryan Colangelo and assistant general manager Maurizio Gherardini. Amid the meeting, Nori’s cell phone rang.

On the other line was a scout from another team. They were debating about a play call from a Philadelphia game the night before.

“He says, ‘Sorry, got to take this …’” Triano said. “And pretty soon he’s like, ‘No, Larry Brown called 4-down, but I saw Iverson wipe him off .. so that play at 3:24 in the third quarter ended up being Thumbs Up …’”

The Raptors front office and coaching staff sat wide-eyed and mouths agape.

“We were all going, holy crap!” Triano said. “I mean, it wasn’t even a game he was prepping for us. It was just a random NBA game, and he knew the time, the play call. He knew the league better than anyone. The whole league would call him to get his calls.”

Nori has already been spitballing how he can help the Blazers. Last season, the Blazers led the league in turnovers, had the second-worst field goal percentage and were 21-22 in games decided by two possessions.

He said he wants to sharpen their late-game execution, improve their shot selection and embolden Damian Lillard’s game by putting him in space. He also believes he can create a lethal two-man game between Deni Avdija and Lillard.

He had a saying in Minnesota: “If the clock is running, so are we.” He envisions adopting that concept in Portland, creating a free-flowing but organized approach. He wants to run to get layups, but if it’s not there, players run to one of six secondary spots - two corners, two dunkers and two trails. His tenets are sharing the ball, making the right play and getting a shot every possession.

“We should be able to create space and flow into action without play calls,” Nori said. “There will be plenty of time to call plays on dead balls, side out of bounds, timeouts and all that, but I want them to play free.

“Then, when the game is on the line down the stretch, you want to control the game with your two best players.”

In between, he says he will drill into his team what is a good shot and where is a good shot through quick-tempoed 3-on-3 practice situations.

“I want to practice it fast-paced so they are put in those positions where they have to make decisions,” Nori said. “When they see where the action is coming, in a fast-paced setting, it will carry over to the game, and can help them take care of the basketball.”

And if the game is close, there will always be a play, or a defense he can lean on from his 28 years of being around the league. He still has a passion for baseball – his son Dante was a first-round pick by the Phillies in 2024 and is playing for Reading (AA) – but basketball is his love.

“I love coaching basketball because, every single night, there’s a decision that goes into a win or a loss,” Nori said. “And I love being able to put guys in position to win games.”