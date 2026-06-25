Dear Annie: Daughter-in-law has distanced herself after baby

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am heartbroken over my daughter-in-law’s sudden and painful change in behavior since the birth of our grandson a year ago.

Before he was born, we had a warm relationship. For four years, she was sweet, kind and very much a part of our large extended family. She joined family trips, holidays and even our “happy birthday” text chains. We truly believed she felt invested in us.

Since giving birth, however, she has almost completely cut off communication. She rarely answers texts or calls. We have offered to drop off meals, babysit so she can get her hair or nails done, or help in any way we can, and we are lucky to receive a brief “no thank you.” She does not acknowledge birthday gifts or gifts for our grandson.

Recently, my husband dropped off a large toy at their home. She did not say hello or even make eye contact. Our son seemed to overcompensate with a big thank-you and a hug, which only made us feel more worried.

My husband and I are devastated. We lie awake at night wondering what happened. Our greatest fear is that she is slowly cutting us off because she plans to leave our son, and that one day he may not live with his child.

I have searched online and found terms such as “daughter-in-law syndrome” and “gatekeeper syndrome.” I wonder whether this could be related to postpartum issues, breastfeeding for a full year, or trauma from her childhood. I know I may be grasping for explanations, but we feel lost and desperate for guidance.

How do we handle this without making things worse or losing our relationship with our grandson? – Heartbroken Grandmother

Dear Heartbroken Grandmother: Your hurt is understandable, but tread gently. Your daughter-in-law may be struggling with postpartum depression, anxiety or simply the enormous physical and emotional shift of becoming a mother. A year of nursing, sleep loss and identity change can make even the sweetest person seem distant.

That said, calling her behavior a “syndrome” is very judgmental, and it will not bring her closer. Labels make people feel studied, not loved.

Instead of diagnosing her, try supporting her. Send one warm message: “We love you, we respect your space, and we are here whenever you are ready. No pressure.” Then mean it.

Do not make your son choose sides, and do not assume she is planning to leave him. Be steady, kind and patient. Right now, the best way back into her life may be to stop knocking so loudly at the door.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.