FEMA official who said he teleported to a Waffle House steps away from post

By Brianna Sacks Washington Post

A high-ranking official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency who sparked controversy for claiming that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election and that he once teleported to a Waffle House has gone on leave, agency officials confirmed Thursday.

Gregg Phillips, who was tapped to head the Office of Response and Recovery in December, has been asked to step away from his role because of concerns about how he’s publicly perceived, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The move marks the latest leadership shake-up for an agency that has undergone extensive cuts and leadership changes since President Donald Trump took office. Trump recently nominated Cameron Hamilton, who led FEMA in a temporary capacity last year but was forced out after objecting to the idea of dismantling the agency, to be its official administrator.

The office Phillips has been leading since December oversees critical, fast-moving operations that can sometimes involve billions of dollars. The office puts equipment and other supplies in place before hurricanes hit, and then moves additional resources to states and communities after a disaster strikes; it also provides financial assistance and housing to people who have recently lost their homes and belongings.

In a statement confirming his departure, FEMA said Phillips “has played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Office of Response and Recovery and advancing key reforms to strengthen our mission delivery. His leadership was instrumental in guiding FEMA’s response to Typhoon Sinlaku and the 2026 winter storm in the Southeast, ensuring effective, immediate support to communities in need.”

David Arnold, a senior official who left FEMA earlier this year, will be returning to lead the Office of Response and Recovery in an acting capacity.

Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem’s appointment of Phillips made headlines last December because of past statements that millions of “noncitizens” voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election. Phillips also did not have any official, prominent experience managing emergencies but had been on the ground for disasters for decades working with nonprofits and religious organizations.

Phillips, who previously served as a top human services official in Texas and Mississippi, also drew criticism after CNN reported that he said he had teleported to a Waffle House in Atlanta. He separately made disparaging comments about immigrants.

Some controversial claims over the years, online and in podcasts, included saying that he teleported to a Waffle House in Georgia about 50 miles away.

“Teleporting is no fun,” Phillips said on one podcast last year, which CNN first reported. “It was real.”

According to one person familiar with the situation, Phillips came into FEMA by way of Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff who often butted heads over how Noem and her top aide Corey Lewandowski were running DHS.

After Noem’s ouster from the department, the new homeland security secretary, Markwayne Mullin, has indicated he is taking the agency in a different direction, according to two people familiar with the situation. That includes efforts to steer it away from the sort of chaotic stories that accompanied Noem’s tenure, said the people, who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

“He was an image issue, with all the negative stories,” one person familiar with the situation said about Phillips.

Mullin has already reversed several of Noem’s key directives, such as rescinding the requirement for Cabinet-level approval for contracts exceeding $100,000. He has been working to free up millions of dollars in federal aid delayed as a result of that policy.

News of Phillips’ departure disappointed some agency staff who described him as someone who wanted to help improve things.

“He showed interest in preserving the mission of the agency and helping us serve citizens,” one current agency official said.

Another current agency official who had worked with him said that Phillips was one of the only political appointees inside FEMA who championed staffers, pushing back against leaders such as Noem or one of her deputies, Karen Evans, who briefly led FEMA in an interim capacity.

Scores of career FEMA staffers, including veteran and senior officials, have been cut from the agency or retired early since Trump took office.