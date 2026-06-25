Front Porch: These CHAPS aren’t welcome when they knock at the door

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In old age, a person is likely to die of CHAPS.

I know this because all too many of my friends and relatives are dying of it lately, and I don’t like it one little bit.

If you’ve never heard of it, I’m not surprised. I recently made it up.

It’s an acronym for the leading diseases (slightly out of order) of the top five causes of death in the elderly – cancer, heart, Alzheimer’s (dementia), pneumonia (respiratory illnesses) and stroke. CHAPS.

I’m not trying to be cute about a deadly (sorry about the pun) reality of living and dying for us old people, but as I am ever fascinated by language and usage, and because I often play with words and rant about grammar, and because I find it better to laugh at the scary things than to cower underneath them – I made up CHAPS.

(Clarification: Technically, the leading causes of death in the elderly are heart, cancer, stroke, pneumonia (lower respiratory illness) and Alzheimer’s (dementia). But HCSPA doesn’t roll off the tongue quite the same way as CHAPS.)

Why have an acronym for the amalgam of the Grim Reaper’s favorite scourges to remove the elderly from the planet? Because I’m mad as hell at all of them and I want to smush them all together into one big fat ugly wretched noxious blob that I can denigrate and diminish. And it helps when I whistle in the dark.

I recently attended the memorial service for my friend Pat (heart). There was cousin Steven’s service (cancer). Friend Linda’s (stroke) sudden death. Nephew Shawn’s decline and death (lung cancer). And too many more to mention. They all got CHAPSed. They hold hands in this together and exited in the manner that most of their peers will as well.

There are some old-folks-killer runners-up – diabetes, infections, kidney disease and unintended injuries (like falls) – that take us out, as well, but there is no acronym that makes sense with all of those aboard, too. They’ll just have to wait their turn.

Yes, we are fortunate enough to get old. A lot of us don’t get there – and die young in car crashes or mountain climbing or trying to swallow a too-big olive or in ways that are much more interesting to read about in our obituaries than any of the CHAPS killers.

Of course, everybody dies. Nobody gets out of this alive. For those of us who are destined to die old, let’s just say we beat the actuarial table and got crushed in usual CHAPS fashion eventually. I’m not sure it’s all that pertinent to detail more than that. Personal opinion.

I did find something kind of revelatory when playing around with the acronym. As mentioned earlier, as a word nerd, I’m compelled to do it.

As a word, “chaps” has several meanings. For one, chaps are open-back leggings worn over pants, mostly by people on horseback. In British slang, a chap is an informal friendly term for a man or boy (“He’s a good chap”). When referring to the skin, it connotes becoming raw and cracked, often by exposure to the cold.

And, oddly enough, it refers to the rapping on the table people do to pass a turn in a game of dominoes.

In Scottish vernacular, a chapper was a man employed to make the rounds in the early hours of the day to arouse factory workers, and “chap in aboot” means to take a person down a peg. These things are kind of sneaking up to being harbingers for what could be a tap on the shoulder by the Grim Reaper, if one’s mind is focused that way, which mine clearly is.

But most interesting of all – and I kind of got goose bumps when I read it – is that in Scotland, chaps means knocking, as on a door. It is also refers to the chiming of the hour (“the clock chaps noon”).

Could there possibly be a better metaphor for the arrival of death than a knock on the door (“Hi, honey, I’m home”) or the chiming of a clock (“time’s up”)?

Oh, and one more … American slang, leading to a different thought pattern and emotion. Chaps means annoys, irritates or angers.

It’s that last one for me. I am losing too many of the people I love most in this world, and I feel anger, even though I know CHAPS comes for every one of us eventually.

Or as poet Dylan Thomas wrote so famously and correctly put it:

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by e-mail at upwindsailor@comcast.net.