Honey Pearl Productions reflects on the work of the Founding Fathers with ‘1776’

The Honey Pearl Productions cast of "1776," which runs through July 6 at the Panida Theater. (Courtesy of Hailey Weber)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Looking back on them now, 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers seem almost mythical, like all-knowing beings who managed to slay the giant to bring independence to the America we know today.

But 250 years ago, they were mere men, trying to do what likely seemed impossible. In the musical “1776,” which features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, the Founding Fathers, primarily John Adams, fight to bring life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to their envisioned new nation.

Honey Pearl Productions’ “1776” opens Thursday, July 2, and runs through July 6 at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint.

The musical opens on May 8, 1776, during the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia. John Adams (Evan Young), seen as a controversial delegate, is frustrated that Congress isn’t interested in debating his proposals on independence from Britain.

Adams later meets Benjamin Franklin (Erik Gregg), who tells Adams he might have better luck if a more popular delegate brings up the idea of independence. Franklin calls on Richard Henry Lee (Aaron Guyett), of Virginia, who agrees to the plan.

Weeks later, Lee returns to Philadelphia from Virginia with a resolution for independence, which Adams happily seconds, bringing the matter up to debate. With so much on the line, Adams fights to garner the support he needs for the resolution to be accepted by the others.

“1776” also stars Gerimiah Pennell, Robert Hale, Michelle Bever, Stefan Kiehn, Mattie Patterson, Alex J. Jones, Aaron Norling, Darrell Maus, Jennifer Nelson, Richard Turnbull, Will Bennett, Dusty Smith, Keri Guyett, Kevin Gunn, Abigail Young, Chris Jones, Frank Wright IV, James Riddle, Parker Johnson, Drake Byers, Leroy Werner, Kathleen Polocz and Joel Aispuro.

The show is directed by Connie Kiehn, stage managed by Myriah Bell, assistant stage managed by Charlotte Young and music directed by Katie Skidmore. It features costume design by Vicki Turnbull, set design by Judy Morgan, lighting design by Sarah Morgan, props by Merissa McFarland, and makeup design by Rachel Houston and Britt Hagen.

The show marks Honey Pearl’s first musical, following productions of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Skidmore and Evan Young hadn’t heard of the musical before it was announced but said the chance to be part of such a timely production was appealing.

Skidmore said she and Kiehn were initially worried about finding enough men who were interested in the male-heavy musical, but they found a solid group of performers while also making the decision to cast women in a couple of the roles typically played by men.

Skidmore estimates half of the cast had experience singing while the other half were new to musical theater.

A seasoned performer, Young said learning how to be comfortable with being uncomfortable goes a long way, and he’s enjoyed seeing those newer to musical theater become more confident on stage.

Skidmore too said the newcomers have blossomed and learned to trust themselves.

“We had such a great mix of people that could help others out, learning their parts and being strong leaders in their section, and it’s been a really positive experience,” she said. “We’re really lucky that way.”

With Skidmore’s guidance, those voices make the strife of the Founding Fathers clear. A favorite song for Young to sing as Adams is “Is Anybody There?,” one of the last numbers of the show, because it encapsulates all Adams is struggling with.

“I sympathize with the guy trying to make Congress work together but doesn’t want to compromise on anything, because every single thing is important, and it’s also urgent, and we need to move forward,” he said. “If we’re not moving forward, then we’re all going to die. It’s really come down to that.”

Young said hearing Bever, as Abigail Adams, sing “Compliments” makes him cry because it shows the support Adams was getting from his wife at home, while Skidmore loves the upbeat, energetic “The Lees of Old Virginia,” and hearing Jones, as the courier, sing “Momma Look Sharp.”

Jones’ performance brings up emotions, Skidmore said, because the song talks of friends lost in early battles with British regiments. Young said a song like that makes it easy to put yourself in the shoes of the Founding Fathers and realize all they were struggling with at the time.

These men were seen as being at the top of their respective regions, yet they came together to make something greater, with many putting everything else, including family, homesteads and other careers, on hold to achieve this dream.

And with many of these men comfortable with how things were, it was up to Founding Fathers like Adams to find a compromise everyone could be happy with.

In talking about compromising, Skidmore and Young echo something Kiehn brought up with the cast and crew: There are times when one person is referring to another as an opponent, yet there is still respect between the men. They may have disagreed with each other, but they still cared for one another.

Young feels that we’ve lost that ability to disagree.

“If you didn’t have respect for the person that you’re actually talking to, there’s no way you’re going to be able to convince them, or have them come over to your side,” he said. “There was still regard for the other person, regard for the outcome of what may happen in their states … It’s harder to do, and I think it’s something that we need to remember when we’re going through conflict.

“Conflict can still happen, and you can still walk away not resolving conflict, but you can still have respect for your fellow man.”