Lilac City Legends guard and Shadle Park alum Markieth Brown Jr. aims to defend Hoopfest title in elite division

For most basketball players, Hoopfest is where the summer begins.

For Markieth Brown Jr., it’s where years of work come full circle.

Brown returns to downtown Spokane this weekend looking to defend the 6-foot and under elite championship his Be Ball For Life team captured a year ago. The title came on the heels of a basketball journey that has taken the Shadle Park graduate from Greater Spokane League gyms to Everett Community College, Montana Tech and, most recently, a standout season with the Lilac City Legends in the United States Basketball League.

The Spokane native averaged 22 points, five rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the field in the inaugural USBL season for the Legends, helping establish the city’s newest professional franchise while representing the hometown that shaped his game.

Now, as Hoopfest returns for another weekend of competition, Brown is back in familiar territory.

“For me personally, I think I fell in love with the street ball aspect of it,” Brown said. “I just grew up playing at the park literally every day for hours. I think it just brings back that nostalgic feeling.”

For the 27-year-old Brown, Hoopfest has been a constant through every stage of his basketball career.

“The first time that I took part on a Hoopfest team was fifth grade, going into sixth grade,” he said.

Like so many Spokane players, Brown grew up watching the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament before he ever competed in it himself.

“Honestly, yeah, it helped with basketball for sure,” he said. “Just because I grew up in Spokane, so I was watching Hoopfest. It definitely helped me want to keep playing.”

While Hoopfest serves as the backdrop this weekend, Brown’s basketball résumé extends far beyond the annual tournament.

His journey began at Shadle Park, where he spent four years under longtime coach Tim Gaebe. Brown’s senior season also happened to be Gaebe’s final year coaching after 33 seasons with the Highlanders program.

Gaebe remembers first meeting Brown years earlier.

“He came to our summer hoop camp as a kid for years,” Gaebe said. “I remember him telling me a story. He would always run from Hillyard to our camp. He was very raw at first, but he got better every year and had a really good senior year.”

Brown said playing in front of packed gyms and student sections during his high school career remains one of his favorite memories.

“I just love playing, and we had a good team,” Brown said. “It was nice to have the teammates I had. High school basketball really, for me, I loved it. I love basketball in general, but that was my first time ever having a crowd or a student section and all that stuff. So that was really cool.”

His relationship with Gaebe also evolved over time.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t really enjoy my head coach,” Brown said with a laugh. “But after I got out of high school, I kind of understood my head coach, and so I’m appreciative for him.”

Shadle Park’s Markieth Brown (3) battles for a shot against Kennedy Catholic during a high school basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, at University High School in Spokane Valley, Wash. TYLER TJOMSLAND tylert@spokesman.com (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

Brown admitted he didn’t always understand Gaebe’s demanding coaching style.

“He was just old-fashioned. He’d get on my head,” Brown said. “At the time, I was thinking, ‘Does he have something against me?’ But in reality, once I grew up and matured, I realized if you see something good in somebody, if you don’t want the positive to slip away from someone, then you have to be on them. You have to make sure that they’re held to certain standards. And that’s really what he did.”

Gaebe saw Brown’s confidence continue to grow long after his high school career ended.

“He got a lot better, even more so out of high school,” Gaebe said. “He had really a heck of a career at Everett Community College and then also at Montana Tech. I think his biggest asset is his confidence and his passion for the game. The biggest thing is he just has fun doing it.”

Brown’s career truly took off at Everett Community College, though he took a unique route to get to Everett.

“I literally never imagined” becoming Everett’s all-time leading scorer, Brown said.

Instead, he credits a chance connection from his childhood. When Brown was in elementary school, he made a connection with Rashad Jones, who volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club. Nearly a decade later, that connection came in handy when Brown was exploring his options for college.

“I ended up connecting really well with a volunteer there. Later on down the line, he actually went to Everett and when I was a senior in high school, he asked me if any colleges were talking to me. I actually didn’t have any, and he sent the Everett coach my film. He actually ended up plugging me in with Everett and changed my life that way.”

Brown made the most of the opportunity. Over two seasons, he averaged 26 points per game, became Everett’s all-time leading scorer with 1,382 career points and helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back Northwest Athletic Conference North Division championships.

Brown looks back on his time at Everett fondly.

“I would say the togetherness, honestly,” Brown said. “I never experienced anything like that – a group of guys with one goal, no egos involved. It was actually amazing. I had never been around so many selfless people in my life.”

His first collegiate game offered an early glimpse of what was to come.

“I’ll never forget it because I scored more in that game than I ever did in high school,” Brown said. “I had 33. I never scored over 30 in high school.”

The milestone that cemented his place in Everett history didn’t sink in immediately.

“The game that I broke the record against Whatcom Community College, it didn’t feel real until a couple of days after,” Brown said. “It was crazy because I never in a million years would have thought that I’d be the leading scorer at a school.”

Following Everett, Brown briefly attended Black Hills State before transferring to Montana Tech. Like many players around the country, his career was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I left Black Hills State halfway through the year, and that year ended up being COVID, so the season got shut down like a month after I left,” Brown said.

His final collegiate season at Montana Tech came without fans in the stands.

“There were no fans at the games that whole year, which was honestly crazy,” Brown said. “I didn’t think it would be a big deal when our coach was telling us about it and everything. But it was a difference maker. Home games weren’t really home games because you didn’t have your crowd.”

After stepping away from organized basketball for a period, Brown found himself back on the court this spring with the Lilac City Legends.

“It was a blessing,” he said. “It was cool. It was interesting. It was a lot of adjusting just because I hadn’t done it in so long.”

The Legends, originally formed near the start of the decade, relaunched this season as part of the revived USBL after COVID delayed the organization’s plans.

Head coach and Vice President Stanley Ibia wanted local talent to form the foundation of the roster.

“We wanted to make sure that we had representation from the Eastern Washington area,” Ibia said. “We wanted to get the best players in the area, and with his college pedigree, he was one of those guys.”

Brown quickly established himself as one of the league’s top players.

Ahbrae Harvey of the NW Warriors Elite, left, and Markieth Brown of team Amotkan contend for the ball during the 6-foot and under championship game on June 25, 2023, during Hoopfest in Spokane. (Jordan Tolley-Turner/For The Spo)

“Probably about our second or third game,” Ibia said when asked when he realized Brown would become one of the team’s featured players. “When a team starts doubling you and trapping you to get the ball out of your hands, you know the scouting report is real. Once they recognized the talent, we had to make adjustments.”

Despite averaging more than 22 points per game, Ibia believes Brown’s impact extended well beyond scoring.

“Obviously he has the ability to score and he can score in bunches,” Ibia said. “But one of the underrated parts of his game is he’s really a good passer. He wasn’t necessarily the point guard of our team, but he led our team in assists.”

The coach pointed to the little things Brown consistently did.

“Sometimes you’ll find stars on the team and they’re not going to go for a loose ball. They’re not necessarily going to box out. They don’t pass up a shot for someone else,” Ibia said. “He didn’t mind doing those things. You need more Markieths on the team to do all those little things.”

Brown attributes his breakout professional season to preparation.

“I thought about what I would need to do in that type of league,” he said. “I prepared a lot. I was in the gym three times a day.”

Playing professionally in Spokane made the season even more meaningful.

“It meant the world, to be honest,” Brown said. “I love Spokane. Not only because I’m from here, but it meant the world to me to be able to represent Spokane on the basketball court on a professional level.”

That pride in his hometown extends beyond wearing a Legends uniform.

After traveling and playing throughout the Northwest, Brown said he has developed an even greater appreciation for Spokane’s basketball culture.

“The majority of the city plays the right way,” Brown said. “We move the ball, we talk a lot, we emphasize the little things. I think that’s kind of what helps the younger kids develop and go on and play in college. It’s like the little things that aren’t on the stat sheet.”

When asked why Spokane has developed that reputation, Brown immediately thought of one player.

“Where my mind goes to is John Stockton,” he said. “John Stockton played the right way and he’s the staple for our city. If you really dig deep and look to get better every single day, I think you’ll run into John Stockton. He made his career out of playing the right way.”

This weekend, Brown hopes that approach once again leads to success on the streets of downtown Spokane.

Last year’s championship didn’t come easily. His team lost early, fought through the consolation side of the bracket and had to beat the same opponent twice to reach the title game before eventually claiming the 6-foot and under elite crown.

“We had to face a little bit of adversity. It was cool that we found a way, adjusted and got over that hump together,” Brown said.

Brown said the 6-foot and under division presents its own unique challenge.

“The speed, for sure,” he said. “Everybody’s usually pretty fast. You’ve got guys that are small, fast and strong. You have to be a little bit stronger. You’ve got to think a little bit harder and adjust more.”

For Ibia, it’s no surprise Brown continues to return to Hoopfest despite reaching the professional level.

“There’s no better place to come test yourself than at Hoopfest,” Ibia said. “I feel like that’s one of the reasons why people always come back, be it Division I players, pro players, high school players, what have you. They want to test themselves and they want to play against the best competition.”