Mario Saint-Supery, Gonzaga commit Izan Almansa to compete for Spain in World Cup qualifying window

Mario Saint-Supery and Izan Almansa are expected to link up next season at Gonzaga, but the future teammates could also get time on the court next week when they represent Spain in FIBA World Cup qualifying games against Denmark and Georgia.

Saint-Supery, who started in 17 of 35 games for Gonzaga as a freshman, and Almansa, who committed to Mark Few’s program in May, were two of the 14 Spanish players selected to the roster that will play in upcoming qualifying games.

Saint-Supery and Almansa will report to Madrid for training camp on Monday before playing a qualifying game against Denmark on July 2 at Caja Magica in Madrid and Georgia on July 5 in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. The 2027 FIBA World Cup will take place next summer in Qatar.

A native of Malaga, Spain, Saint-Supery has eight international “caps” with the senior national team, competing last summer at the FIBA EuroBasket event that was held in Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. The Gonzaga point guard appeared in all five games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. Saint-Supery scored double digits in the team’s final game against Giannis Antetekounmpo and Greece, recording 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Almansa quietly committed to Gonzaga in May but needs an NCAA waiver approved to suit up for Few’s team this fall due to his experience going through the NBA draft process last summer and previously playing in the G League.

The 21-year-old forward recently completed his first season with Real Madrid, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22 appearances – 19 during Liga Endesa play and three more in the EuroLeague.

Almansa has eight international caps, earning four of those in Spain’s previous World Cup qualifying games. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while registering 21.2 minutes per game in matchups with Denmark and Georgia and two games against Ukraine.

By virtue of winning each of its first four qualifying games, Spain is currently the top team in Group A and has already qualified for the second round of qualifying.