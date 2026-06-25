Redferrin to play the Knit after recent debut album release

From staff reports

Fresh off the release of his debut album, Redferrin will perform at the Knitting Factory this weekend.

Blake Redferrin began his country music career by writing for other musicians like Florida Georgia Line. He would write songs like “Lil Bit” for the duo and Nelly.

In 2024, Redferrin’s single “Jack and Diet Coke” as well as his debut EP, “Old No. 7,” found him solo success.

Redferrin has become known for his pop-country sound and songs such as “Just Like Johnny,” “Stuck,” “Miss Summer” and “Palm Trees” with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

He released his debut full-length album, “Been There Done That,” on June 12.

Redferrin will be joined by fellow country riser and former “The Voice” contestant Payton Sullivan at the Knitting Factory on Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $36.60.