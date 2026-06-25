The little pill that helps people drink less alcohol

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I listened to your podcast about how to maintain a healthy liver. The expert you were speaking with said that drinking coffee helps. Does it matter if it’s decaf or regular?

A. It does. A study of 185,437 people in the U.K. Biobank database found that those who drank unsweetened coffee regularly had a lower risk of developing fatty liver disease over a decade (Nutrition Journal, Feb. 17, 2026). Two and a half cups per day did the job. Decaf and coffee sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes did not offer this protection.

Q. Both my knees have been bone-on-bone for at least four years. I used to take chondroitin and glucosamine sulfate, a combo supplement. But I kept reading about tests showing “no benefit,” so I went off it.

Sure enough, the pain increased. When I got back on it, the pain decreased. I’m an expert double-diamond skier and I do know knee pain. I ski until my knees won’t let me!

My knees used to take about four days before they were “back to normal” after skiing. On glucosamine and chondroitin, it only takes about a day and a half. Shame on those who disparage the efficacy of this supplement!

To manage my knee pain, I also take gin-soaked raisins, Certo and grape juice, bromelain from pineapples, boswellia, turmeric, hyaluronic acid capsules, celery seed capsules and fish oil.

Some doctors I’ve seen have said, “Skiing? I have no idea how you’re even walking!” Yet, I run up and down the stairs and do everything I want with, yes, a little bit of pain now and then, but nothing to slow me down at all. Those supplements and remedies really do work! I’m a happy camper.

A. We are impressed with your dedication to skiing and your creative approach to managing knee pain. One word of caution, though: New research in the journal Nature Metabolism (June 9, 2026) suggests that glucosamine supplements may accelerate Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers discovered that glucosamine given to genetically susceptible mice increased their likelihood of developing brain pathology. In addition, they analyzed the health records of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Those who took glucosamine had a more rapid progression of their condition.

This concern may not apply to everyone, however. Those who seem most susceptible have cognitive impairment.

Given the possible risk, you might want to rely more heavily on the other supplements and remedies you have mentioned. Others can read about these in our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. Lucky me! Mosquitoes do not like me! I have rarely been bitten by a mosquito. I have actually watched them land on my arm and then fly off immediately without biting me. When my sister walks out the door, you can almost hear them yelling, “There’s LUNCH!” as they swarm her.

Maybe scientists should do some research on why mosquitoes don’t like me. I have also rarely been bitten by a flea, and I have always had a dog and cat that can carry fleas.

A. Lucky you, indeed. Mosquito researchers have found that the aroma that skin microbes put out affects mosquito behavior. You could learn more about this by listening to our interview with the experts. It is “Show 1436: Why Mosquitoes Bite You and How to Outsmart Them.”

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”