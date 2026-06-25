This day in history: Jimmy Carter urged by Democrats to name Tom Foley as running mate

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The chances that Spokane might have a U.S. vice-presidential nominee seemed to increase when 50 House Democrats signed a letter to Jimmy Carter, urging him to choose Rep. Tom Foley as his running mate.

Foley’s name had been floated for weeks, but this was the strongest sign yet that he had plenty of backing in his party.

In the letter, the 50 House members said, “A Carter-Foley ticket would be balanced in ways too numerous to mention, the most obvious being by geography, by governmental experience, and by religion – Foley is Catholic.”

They said that the other names floated for the vice-presidential spot “either weaken your existing support, drive potential new backers into the opposition camp, or both, with no off-setting gains to the ticket.”

Neither Foley nor Carter commented on this letter.

From 1926: City commissioner Charles Hedger pleaded with his fellow city commissioners to do something about “one of the beauty attractions of the city”: High Drive.

“Few visitors who come to Spokane do not at some time or other drive over this highway,” Hedger said. “However, at present the beauty of the scene is marred by the deep dust which lies in the road and envelops a machine and the occupants passing over the road.”

The other commissioners agreed that High Drive would be more attractive “if some steps were taken to keep down or to do away with the dust.”

The matter was referred to the city Park Board with a recommendation that “some improvements be made.”