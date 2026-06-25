Tri-City outfielder Randy De Jesus homers again, Spokane Indians fall to Dust Devils 7-4 | NWL baseball

Tri-City outfielder Randy De Jesus leads the Northwest League in home runs this season. It only seems like he’s hit most of them against the Spokane Indians.

De Jesus hit his third homer of the week, along with a run-scoring double, and the Dust Devils topped the Indians 7-4 in the third of a six-game series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Indians starter Jordy Vargas wiggled out of a two-on, two-out jam in the first, but the Indians hitters took advantage of the exact same scenario, with Tommy Hopfe’s base hit knocking in Roynier Hernandez with the game’s first run.

Vargas struck out the side in the second but found trouble again in the third. Johan Macias led off with a double, and Adrian Placencia walked. De Jesus lined a double to left to plate one run, then after another walk Gage Harrelson doubled to left center to drive in two.

Vargas issued his third walk of the inning, and at 71 pitches, he was lifted by manager Tom Sutaros and replaced by lefty Austin Emener, who got a popout to end the inning.

Emener wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth. Jorge Ruiz hit one off the left field fair pole for his second home run of the season, and two batters later De Jesus continued his torrid week with a solo homer to the short porch in right, his league-leading 15th of the season, to put Tri-City (4-2) up 5-1.

De Jesus is 6-for-13 with three homers, two doubles and five RBIs in three games this week.

The Indians (2-4) put two on with two down in the seventh. Hernandez drew a walk to load them up, and Ethan Hedges’ infield single knocked in a run. Tri-City reliever Luke Cooper balked in another to get the Indians within two at 5-3, then Jack O’Dowd walked to load the bases again.

Ethan Hedges worked the count full, then watched ball four sail wide to bring in another run.

The Indians defense let them down in the eighth. A leadoff popup by Harrelson fell between Robert Calaz in left and shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo, and a sacrifice moved him up a base. Alberto Rios dribbled one up the third base line that rolled fair, then Macias’ flyout was enough to bring in Harrelson to restore a two-run Tri-City lead.

A one-out walk and a fielding error put two on with one out in the Indians half of the eighth. But Tevin Tucker popped out and after a pitching change Hernandez struck out to end the burgeoning rally.

Adrian Placencia lined a leadoff homer to left, his second of the season, off Indians reliever Francis Rivera in his fourth inning of work.

Calaz, the Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect, went 0-for-4 and is three for his last 32 at-bats with 15 strikeouts over 10 games since June 6.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.