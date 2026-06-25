University of Idaho students can now major in AI. What does that mean?

Becca Savransky Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Starting this fall, students at the University of Idaho can major in artificial intelligence.

The university announced Thursday that it is offering three options for students to pursue AI degrees, including a bachelor’s degree, a master’s of science or a master’s of engineering. The programs will be offered at the university’s Moscow and Coeur d’Alene locations, and the graduate degrees will be available online, the university said in a news release.

“The U of I helped build the applied engineering, computational and interdisciplinary foundations that became important as AI matured into a real-world industrial technology,” university President C. Scott Green said in the release. “Our students don’t just learn how to use AI, they learn how to build AI tools and systems, teach computers to understand and generate language on state-of-the-art AI infrastructure and apply AI in the real world.”

The degrees will get students ready to “lead in one of the fastest-growing and most transformative fields in technology,” the university said on its website describing the bachelor’s degree. The university also will offer a number of different emphases, including cyber, human-centered AI and robotics.

Artificial intelligence has grown significantly in recent years, and agencies across the state have also sought to adapt.

This year, the Legislature passed a bill calling for the State Department of Education to put together a framework for the use of generative artificial intelligence in education. The framework, according to the bill, must prioritize transparency and safety. The bill also requires school districts to develop policies around the use of generative AI in its buildings and on school devices.

“The legislature finds that generative artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly reshaping classroom learning, communication, and workforce expectations,” the legislation said. “It is the intent of the legislature to safeguard student privacy, protect the role of the educator, promote human-centered learning, increase transparency, and prepare Idaho students for success in an economy increasingly influenced by generative artificial intelligence technologies.”

The University of Idaho already has several certificates programs in AI, including those in machine learning, robotics automation and engineering. Students also have access to 14 AI courses on topics such as deep learning, natural language processing and data science.

With these new degrees, the university is hoping to provide students with the tools they need to use AI to solve problems and prepare to meet the changing needs of the workforce. University of Idaho students and faculty have already been involved in research using AI to improve worker safety and to understand more about ALS, a neurological disorder that destroys nerve cells.

“U of I continues to shape the future of AI by preparing graduates to address complex industrial challenges and advance innovation through hands-on research, industry partnerships and nationally recognized AI initiatives,” said Steve Wang, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science.

Last year, Boise State announced it would offer a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence.