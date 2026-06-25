Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy E. N. Shuburg and Brianna L. Shasky, both of Spokane.

Mitchell J. Billings and Rachel E. Larsen, both of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Michael W. Eylar and Ashleigh C. Merriman, both of Spokane Valley.

Calvin J. Bressler and Carrie A. Numata, both of Seattle.

Keith F. Goulding and Rylee L. Wittmeyer, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Arias and Kerinsa B. Haselip, both of Spokane.

Alexander F. Cruz, of Puyallup, and Shara K. Dailey, of Spokane.

Alexander C. Mack and Megan A. Brendal, both of Spokane.

Bashay Aliyan and Kedeija I. Esmael, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Devi Holdings LLC v. Lyric N. Langley, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Linda Evans, restitution of premises.

Alicia Bedolla v. Rebecca L. Schrader, restitution of premises.

Jose Vasquez, Jr. v. Spokane Hoopfest Association, complaint for damages.

Josh Wise v. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., complaint.

Josh Wise v. Spokane Square LLC and Kevin Deesten, complaint.

Makayla Chavez v. Eugene Casey, Leilani Follett, Thomas Krohne, Robert Krohne, Safeco Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Corp., complaint for damages.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. American Strategic Insurance Corp., complaint.

Aaron Glanz v. Highlands Hospitality LLC, Tangen Hospitality and Corey A. Babcock, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Whitney, Sherryl A. and Martin D.

Collard, Miranda N. and Abruscato, Christopher J.

Rodriguez Rosas, Fermin R. and Perez, Karen R.

Mattingly, Izeah K. and Jessica M.

Koutecky, Zella R. and Henneberg, Thomas S.

Thompson, Tyler J. and Presswood, Tiffany S.

Flanigan, Shaun P. and Sascha T.

Tuccio, Edward J. and Lana M.

Pollock, Eli A. and Marissa N.

Charles-Massagli, Andrew A. and Massagli, Anita L.

Bernardo, Michael P. and Kijwa-Woods, Evelyn

Zieber, Cynthia and Raabe, Jeffrey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Scott A. Johnson, II, 38; 131 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and domestic protection order violation.

Codie T. Denham, 20; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Matthew J. Dupree, 42; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Karma R. Kipp, 51; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Marla M. Polin

Joshua M. Lamb, 41; 42.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted failure to register as a sex offender.

Justin M. Haegelin, 38; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Richard Elisoff, 36; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Matthew A. Estrada, 43; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of domestic reckless endangerment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lynn J. Blumer, 46; 60 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Jacob S. Brooks, 28; 60 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Devin D. Espinoza, 19; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree vehicle prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Gary A. Flett, 32; 30 days in jail, obstructing access to public property and unauthorized camping on public property.

Lucio R. Gonzalez, 34; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jason S. Gustus, 44; 26 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Derek M. Hannum, 22; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Charles K. Higdon, 52; nine days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Rena Jinida, 19; one day in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua A. F. Taylor, 40; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Keanan R. M. Timmer, 29; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Chad J. Track, 30; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Thomas J. Warrington, 36; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Marc D. Weiand, 54; $500 fine, one day in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle and reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Zachary C. Davis, 31; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Shawna M. Castel, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony J. Bergman, 44; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Myra J. Rasmussen, 23; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jennifer L. Smith, 53; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael A. Willey, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nuri B. Yusupov, 37; 10 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Donald J. Adams, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, two counts of order violation.

Sierra N. Gibbs, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, protection order violation.