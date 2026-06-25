Would you move to Wisconsin? This city wants to give you $9,500 to do so

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

Looking for a fresh start in a lakeside community? One Wisconsin county initiative is hoping to attract new residents by offering thousands of dollars in cash and local perks.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the county’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization, has launched a talent attraction initiative that offers newcomers up to $9,500 in incentives for moving to Fond du Lac. The effort is part of the MakeMyMove program, which partners with communities across the country to attract workers through relocation packages and benefits.

The program is designed to help address workforce shortages while attracting younger workers and families to the area.

What does the $9,500 relocation package include?

Eligible participants can receive a $5,500 cash relocation stipend along with a collection of local experiences and memberships valued at roughly $4,000.

The package includes memberships to the Fond du Lac Family YMCA, golf benefits, VIP access to arts and cultural attractions, baseball experiences with the FDL Dock Spiders, library passes and dining-related experiences. Additional perks highlight local agriculture, family activities and community events.

Fond du Lac is the first Wisconsin community to participate in the MakeMyMove platform, joining other cities across the country that offer incentives to attract new residents.

Who is eligible?





According to MakeMyMove, applicants must be at least 18 years old, currently live outside Wisconsin and have an annual household income of at least $55,000.

Participants must relocate their primary residence to Fond du Lac County and commit to living there for at least one year. Those applying through the local worker program must secure full-time employment in Fond du Lac County. Remote workers are eligible for the remote-work track, while local employment opportunities are available through a separate pathway.

Local coordinators help approved participants navigate the moving process and connect with community resources after arrival.

Why is Fond du Lac offering incentives?





Community leaders say the incentives are part of a broader effort to address labor shortages and prepare for demographic shifts in the coming years.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac County Capital Resources have also operated a separate ⁠worker relocation incentive program aimed at helping local employers recruit talent from outside the region. Officials say workforce challenges have been intensified by an aging population and upcoming retirements, creating a need to attract new workers ⁠and families to the county.

The community is promoting its affordability, lakeside recreation, family-focused amenities and growing employment base as reasons to make the move. Residents, who often refer to the city as “Fondy,” enjoy year-round access to Lake Winnebago, including fishing, sailing, windsurfing, ice skating and the annual Sturgeon Spectacular winter festival.

How to apply





Applications are available through the MakeMyMove platform, where interested applicants can review eligibility requirements and submit relocation requests. Community representatives then work with selected applicants to verify qualifications and assist with the transition.