Much anticipated Iran vs. Egypt match ends in dramatic draw | World Cup

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

In the end, it became just a soccer game. One of immense drama and nearly a winning goal multiple times in the dying minutes for a team that’s faced challenges like no other at this FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The final score on Friday night was Egypt and Iran playing to a 1-1 draw in the final group stage match of Group G. But the score fails to tell the story of a match that for months was the subject of discourse and debate, statements for and against and worries about whether this fixture would ever be played.

It was. And it was thrilling for 90 minutes plus stoppage time. There were fireworks early with two goals inside the first 15 minutes and plenty more later, including a potential winning goal for Iran in second half stoppage time waved off after a video review for offside.

The worries about protests inside Seattle Stadium were for naught. Threats of teams walking off the field were just idle online speculation. It became 90 minutes of two teams battling immensely trying to solidify the next step in their World Cup journey before an announced crowd of 66,925, the third straight announced sellout of the stadium to be called Lumen Field again in a couple of weeks.

Egypt was already guaranteed a spot in the knockout round before the match kicked off, but it lost out on the chance to win the group and remain in the Pacific Northwest after spending the last several weeks bouncing between its base camp in Spokane, Seattle and Vancouver.

The Pharaohs finished second in the group and will head to Dallas for a meeting with Australia in the round of 32.

Iran is likely through also as one of the top eight third-place teams. While not guaranteed, Iran is likely to be headed for a matchup with Switzerland in Vancouver next week. It would be the first time for the Iranians to reach the knockout rounds, an accomplishment worth celebrating for a team that faced more uncertainty and challenges than any other before and during this World Cup.

A contest that earned more attention than seemingly any other group stage match in the entire tournament for reasons unrelated to soccer became just a game on the field and a heartbreaking conclusion for Iran.

Shoja Khalilzadeh appeared to score the winning goal for Iran in the final moments of the match, ripping off his shirt and caused the stadium to sway as Iranian fans celebrated. While the goal was awarded by referee Szymon Marciniak, the video assistant eventually determined Khalilzadeh was offside prior to the goal.

It left Iran waiting to see what its World Cup future will be after months of unknown whether it would even be able to choose to play in this game.

For months, this fixture was in the headlines, first for it being the match deemed a Pride celebration match by the local organizing committee, determined long before the draw landed a match featuring two countries where same-sex relationships are illegal.

That was followed by attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran and a Middle East conflict that created significant uncertainty whether Iran would even be able to participate.

Considering all the discourse ahead of the match about the Pride aspect, most displays by fans inside the stadium were muted. The colors of the Pride flag were visible on shirts and scarfs, hats, rainbow-colored socks and small flags. A suite was decked out with rainbow Pride flags and one fan in an Egyptian jersey held up a handmade sign reading, “Proud, Respectful, Inclusive, Diverse, Egyptian.”

But the uncertainty whether the stadium would be awash in rainbow colors and flags never came to fruition. Instead, the most notable sign of dissension in the crowd featured the pre-revolution “lion and sun” flag of Iran that’s often displayed by opponents of the current regime. It was prevalent in protests outside the stadium; it was notable when displayed by fans inside even with volunteers and security telling those who sneaked the flags into the stadium that they needed to be put away.

The focus ended up being on the field in part because of the fireworks from the opening moments. Two goals were scored inside the first 15 minutes along with a penalty saved. It set the tone of a night where neither team was content on sitting back and seeing what a tie would yield.

A moment that started with Mohamed Salah’s deflected attempt ended with Mahmoud Saber beating Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand just five minutes into the match. Four minutes later, Egypt’s Mohamed Abdelmoniem fouled Mehdi Taremi in the penalty area. But the ensuing penalty by Taremi was saved by Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

Nevertheless, Iran was able to equalize in the 14th minute while Egypt was down a player as Abdelmoniem received attention from athletic trainers on the side of the field. Milad Mohammadi’s initial shot was saved by Shoubir, but Ramin Rezaeian roofed the rebound into the net to pull even at 1-1.

Egypt lost control of the group as Belgium put a 4-1 beating on New Zealand in Vancouver and Iran ended up with the better of the chances to pull out a victory. Twice headers hit the woodwork in the dying moments, along with the disallowed goal.

It left Iran’s future in the tournament once again uncertain, at least until the group stage concludes on Saturday night.