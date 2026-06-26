24-year-old Spokane man sentenced for killing best friend in March 2025 crash

A 24-year-old Spokane man who killed his best friend in an impaired-driving crash last year in Spokane Valley was ordered to serve one year of electronic home monitoring confinement.

Julien B. Hart pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide in Spokane County Superior Court, according to a news release from the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office .

In March 2025, Hart was driving at about twice the posted speed limit in the middle of the road on South Galway Lane and South Rotchford Drive. A driver traveling toward Hart had to pull his car to the curb to avoid a potential collision with Hart.

The driver then heard tires screeching and saw the car Hart was driving hit a curb and roll into a fence. Hart’s passenger, 21-year-old Caden Richardson, was trapped in the car and died.

Richardson’s family pleaded with the court not to impose more jail time for Hart, saying no amount of incarceration could make the tragedy any better, the release said. Caden Richardson was Hart’s best friend and the Richardson family considered Hart as one of their own children.

The family told the court it forgave Hart and they are aware he will carry the burden of killing his friend for the rest of his life.

Hart took responsibility for his actions during Friday’s sentencing and assured the court he is a changed person, demonstrated by his completion of a year of substance abuse treatment, sobriety and continued involvement in his church’s recovery program.

Hart’s standard sentence range was 21 to 27 months. Prosecutors recommended an exceptional sentence of 12 months in jail, and the defense argued for a first-time felony offender waiver with no jail time.

Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan said it was one of the most difficult sentences she had to make. She acknowledged Hart’s deep remorse and commitment to continued changed behavior, but the conviction required accountability, including Hart’s decision to get into a car while impaired and drive recklessly.

She said a fair and just sentence must include confinement and sentenced Hart to 12 months of electronic home monitoring confinement and one year of community custody. She also ordered Hart to comply with any recommended substance abuse and mental health treatments and to wear an alcohol-monitoring device at all times to fulfill the court’s duty to protect the public.