A Grip on Sports: Hoopfest weekend is almost here, TV plans, the U.S. team loses and some personal news all make an appearance today

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Well, that’s a question we will answer before this Friday column is finished. But not until we try to fill the Lard Lad-sized-doughnut holes created because we weren’t here Thursday morning.

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• “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” The NFL’s greatest coach – apologies hoody man – said that. And it’s defined American sporting culture for some 60 years. Partly because Vince Lombardi’s mantra rose within the consciousness as the league did, turning what was once a secondary sports entity into the only one that seems to matter on these shores.

But riddle me this Batman, how different would you and your buddies felt this morning if the World Cup official in Los Angeles last night had blown his whistle 30 seconds earlier? And the United States’ final group-stage match with Turkey had ended in a draw instead of how it did, a 3-2 win for the side that’s Cup is over?

Better, right? Because winning is the only thing that matters. Which may be true in the NFL or Texas Hold ‘Em or even in that chess match with your brother-in-law in Tennessee 40 years ago. (We will go to our grave believing he had already moved his rook and couldn’t castle. And we were justified in throwing down.) But in soccer, during the world’s largest and most-watched sporting event, there are times when winning isn’t even the seventh-most important thing. And USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino would like all of us to understand that.

Pochettino, who will be the next Lombardi-like figure if his team wins the Cup next month, patiently – well, not really – tried to explain that to the U.S. media following Thursday’s loss. He might as well have tried to hold back the waves.

Kaan Ayhan’s goal as the official decided he had seen enough changed the result but not much else. Oh, sure, the U.S. still hasn’t been perfect in its group since ancient times. Nor can Fox tout the team’s unbeaten status the next week.

But it is the top knockout qualifier from Group D. Despite starting nine new faces, Pochettino’s team was a second away from topping a team that was a) expected to be it’s toughest group foe; b) ranked 17th in the world coming in; and c) probably figured it couldn’t come home unless it had one win in its pocket.

Yes, there are many countries whose second group could wipe the grass with the Turkey team that showed up in America. The U.S. has never been one of them. And didn’t look the part for most of the match, especially in the midfield and on the defensive end.

But is that what matters? Last we saw, the 11 that played the first two matches is good enough to get past Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wednesday’s round of 32 matchup in Santa Clara. No one picked up a disqualifying second yellow. Nor did anyone, we think, get injured. And, thanks to the winning-isn’t-all-that-important nature of Thursday’s match, star Christian Pulisic had a chance to get on the turf and reacquaint himself not only with his teammates but with the speed of a World Cup match.

Pochettino also discovered … wait, that’s probably not the right word. Confirmed is better. At least as it relates to the opinions he holds about his backups. One or two or three can be on the grass with the starters.

One American tradition hasn’t faded yet. If the team gets past B and H and then, in the round of 16, tops probable foe Egypt to reach the quarterfinals, Thursday’s loss becomes a footnote. A hiccup before the winning-is-truly-the-only-thing knockouts.

But if there is an early stumble? Roast Pochettino becomes the meal of choice for every soccer “expert” from Seattle to South Beach.

Hey, maybe that can be Arby’s next ad campaign.

• Fridays are usually about looking to the weekend on TV. With Hoopfest in Spokane – the rain has yet to really materialize, so good job to all of you who sent positive thoughts toward Hooptown USA – between tomorrow and Sunday afternoon, a packed schedule isn’t necessary. And it isn’t.

The wavering Mariners are in Cleveland. A 4:10 start tonight and Saturday, 10:40 on Sunday. All on the M’s Network, however you access it.

More World Cup matches. All day.

A few chances to watch the WNBA’s awful officiating at work. Or one to watch Courtney Vandersloot make her season debut with Chicago (4:30 p.m., ION).

Golf. NASCAR. The NHL draft.

And that’s about it.

• Where were we yesterday? Sadly, in the hospital.

A fall? An auto accident? A wrong turn? At our age, all good guesses. None right, though.

We’ve been dealing with a few issues lately with our arms. Our left has tingled a lot for a few months. No big deal. But the past month our right decided to throw a curve. Three times it just sort of took a break, showing up heavy and weak for a few minutes, then returning to normal. We saw our primary doctor about it Tuesday and he was worried about a stroke in my near future. He came up with a plan to find out. Then Wednesday, as we were finishing up here, the symptoms showed up again. And, as the morning wore on, stuck around. Seemed to hit our right leg too.

That was enough. Off to the emergency room. Sat for hours. No more symptoms. But enough red flags we were admitted. CT scan. MRI of head and neck. More tests, constant monitoring. Four doctors. Finally a somewhat clean bill of health. The two neurologists couldn’t agree about a possible TIA but every test showed no signs of stroke or a precursor. The heart is great. Same with blood flow.

There was, however, quite a bit of evidence the upper neck is breaking down. Arthritis is put the squeeze on nerves, hence the left-side tingles and, quite possibly, the right side weakness.

The therapists agreed. We need to clean up our work habits. Take more breaks, sit taller, type differently. Need to change how we sleep. Work on the neck more.

Surgery might be in the future.

Today? The computer screen sits higher. This chore has taken a lot longer. Typing is slower. But our feisty nature? Unchanged. We hope.

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WSU: The Cougars’ recruiting hit a high mark this week with a highly regarded state player saying he’s headed to Pullman. Greg Woods has that story. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano has a bunch of thoughts in his notebook. … Football recruiting never stops. Not at Washington. Not at Oregon State. Not at Oregon. Not at Colorado. … Not at Utah. … The Ducks’ Dan Lanning faces pressure this season. Video-game-induced pressure. … The Buffs face Northwestern this fall. … Utah quarterback Devin Dampier has huge dreams. … An Arizona State player will miss a second-consecutive season with a major injury. In the future that means he would be out of luck, something we will focus our thoughts on at some point. … The family of former Boise State player Doug Martin has filed a major lawsuit. … Colorado State has welcomed a deep transfer class. … In basketball news, UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau, who grew up in the Tri-Cities, was selected in the second round. … Colorado’s men received a huge gift. … Arizona’s great season is being recognized by NBA signings. … Utah State’s new coaching staff is deep in experience. … In baseball news, Oregon State is pouring millions of donated money into its stadium.

Gonzaga: We don’t remember the last time we had four Zags stories to links. Maybe back when the program used to have an NBA first-round pick every years (something Jon Wilner covers in the S-R this morning). But today we have Theo Lawson’s work to link four times: An NBA news story on Tyon Grant-Foster; mock drafts for next year including a couple GU players; news about international summer plans for returnee Mario Saint-Supery and the incoming Izan Almansa; and news about Graham Ike signing with the Warriors. … We linked a Vandersloot story above. She is returning from a torn ACL.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the football recruiting for Montana hit new areas the past couple days. … Southern Utah joins the Big Sky this fall. It changed its nonconference schedule a bit for down the road. … Montana State’s women hit the basketball court this week. … So did the Idaho State men. … Weber State knows the new NCAA rules will change how it recruits. … The Bengals hired a new softball coach.

Indians: A two-game win streak was possible Thursday after Wednesday’s home win over Tri-City. But the Dust Devils didn’t let that happen. Dave Nichols has the coverage of Spokane’s 7-4 defeat.

Hoopfest: There isn’t a Saturday paper delivered to Spokane driveways anymore, so the Hoopfest previews are available online now. Liam Bradford has a look at the 6-foot-and-under men’s elite division, centered on Markeith Brown Jr.’s quest for another title. Brown always seemed taller than 6-feet to us but then again we found recently we have shrunk to 5-8, so the perspective could be off. … Justin Reed has a preview of the rest of the elite divisions which, sadly, doesn’t include a women’s one this year. There were not enough entries.

Kraken: Who will Seattle take with the seventh pick?

Storm: They won. That is all. Well, that and the 11-game losing streak is over.

Mariners: Another loss. Bryan Woo has another tough road outing the day before. The halfway point is here and the M’s are a .500 club. That’s not good enough. Changes? … Well, the Mets, with a payroll that rivals some of the world’s top soccer clubs, fired their manager today. And he is a really nice guy.

World Cup: We linked most of the stories above. Might as well. The main focus was, gasp, the U.S. loss. Other things? They are secondary.

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• We’re feeling fine. Felt fine most of the past couple days, except for the poking, prodding and pushing. That and the inability for any certainty, but that’s our own personality disorder. By the way, we know this was a little unfinished at 9 a.m. That might be the case more often for a while as we adjust our work habits. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service