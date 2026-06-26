‘Cowboy poet’ Kyle Usrey, attorney and independent congressional candidate, argues both parties have slid into extremism

Political experience: Worked on Ronald Reagan’s presidential reelection campaign in Boulder County, 1984. Worked on the campaign of Don Davidson, Democratic Colorado state House candidate, in 1996.

Work experience: Worked for the GTE Corp. (formerly known General Telephone & Electronics) as a manager and executive from 1979-1982. Served as a clerk to federal judges Patricia Clark and Richard Matsch between 1986-1988. Attorney for international law firm Kirkland and Ellis from 1988-1991. Worked as a manager and attorney for education product provider McGraw Hill from 1991-1996. Teacher at YanShan University in Qinhuangdao, China, from 1996-1999. Worked as visiting scholar at the University of South Australia Business and Law School in Adelaide, Australia, from 1998-1999. Professor of international business, politics and business ethics at Hardin-Simmons University, a Texas Christian U university, from 1999-2001. Charter Dean of Whitworth University’s School of Global Commerce and Management from 2001-2007. Dean of Undergraduate College at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, from 2007-2009. President of LCC International University in Klaipeda, Lithuania, from 2009-2011. Launched his own private practice law firm, where he worked from 2011-2013. Professor and vice president of academic affairs at Colorado Christian University from 2013-2020. Practiced law under his own law firm part time from 2007-2021, except for full-time practice from 2011-2013; practiced full time under his firm from 2021-2026.

Education: Graduated valedictorian from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado. Graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in 1978. Graduated from the University of Colorado with a Master of Business Administration degree in 1979. Earned law degree from University of Colorado in 1985.

Attorney Kyle Usrey, independent candidate for Congress and self-described “cowboy poet,” believes both political parties have left him behind and thinks most voters in Eastern Washington feel similarly.

Some of his policy positions would not look out of place in the platform of a modern liberal – he supports ending the Electoral College in favor of electing the president by popular vote and argues for an Australian-type of Medicare-for-all-who-want-it healthcare system, for instance – but he is broadly the most conservative challenger to incumbent Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane.

“I used to be a member of both parties, but they left me,” Usrey said in an interview. “I’m not a socialist – there’s a lot of socialists on the Democratic side. I’m a capitalist, but with guardrails.”

“But I’m not MAGA either, and I’m opposed to the way (Trump) does things and the graft and corruption, all of those pieces that are offensive to our values,” he added.

Usrey believes 2026 is a year of transition, when the general public will abandon the two major political parties and flock to independent candidates.

“People are upset because of the extremism,” he said. “My motto is ‘reason, not extremism.’ ”

But while Usrey points to growing extremism in both political parties to explain his independent run for Congress, his criticism of Democratic and Republican leaders isn’t a particularly new development. In 2004, for instance, he wrote an editorial for the now-defunct YaleGlobal Online, an online magazine formally published by the Yale Center for the Study of Globalization, criticizing the “anti-outsourcing” stances of then-President George W. Bush and Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry.

“While scapegoating foreigners may be smart politics, protectionism is a recipe for long-term decline,” Usrey wrote. “Trade protectionism leads to higher prices for consumers and lower rates of return for investors.”

Many chapters of Usrey’s biography are remarkable. He’s claimed to have helped draft an unadopted Constitution for the Kachin Independence Organization, an ethnic revolutionary organization and the de facto governing body of the Kachin state of Myanmar; gifted the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia with fishing flies Usrey had hand-tied; and helped advise on trade and legal policies for Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania.

The more orthodox parts of Usrey’s resume are no less sprawling. He has worked as an attorney for decades, including for prolific textbook publisher McGraw Hill, and as a professor of law, politics or business in four different countries. He served as the charter dean of Whitworth University’s School of Global Commerce and Management from 2001-2006 and later worked in executive roles at several private Christian colleges, ending as a professor and vice president of academic affairs at Colorado Christian University from 2013-2020.

More than any other candidate for the office, Usrey has highlighted the rise of AI as not only a top priority for Congress, but as an existential threat. It’s not that he isn’t a fan of the technology – “I doubt there’s any other candidate that has something like this,” he wrote The Spokesman-Review, attaching a rather dense computer-generated political cartoon depicting Usrey as a bridge for a divided nation – but he is awed by the technology’s potential ramifications.

“I doubt there’s any other candidate that has something like this,” independent congressional candidate Kyle Usrey wrote in a text when he sent The Spokesman-Review this dense AI-generated political cartoon. (Courtesy image)

“AI is the biggest potential disruptor since the Industrial Revolution,” he said. “It’s more so than the internet, more so than what happened after World War II. I wouldn’t trust Trump to walk across the street with my daughter, let alone deal with AI, because AI … provides some huge challenges for humanity.”

Usrey worries about the concentration of the AI industry in a handful of tech giants, and the potentially catastrophic wave of job loss and un- or underemployment it could cause, he said.

He believes the federal government should also make homes more affordable by providing tax credits for down payments and restructuring mortgage loans to minimize payments in early years. Like many, he supports a greater focus on the trades in public education, but also wants a focus on entrepreneurship in the education system and investment in public incubator programs.

Outside of the more standard array of policy positions, Usrey’s campaign website recommends more fundamental changes to the United States’ form of government.

He suggests that opposition parties should form “shadow governments” that run in parallel with whatever presidential administration is in power. These governments would propose alternative sets of programs so the public could see specifically how the minority party would respond differently to the challenges of the day. He argues for reconsidering how federalism functions in the United States, suggesting that the federal government has too much power and that coalitions of states could create blocs for “environmental, trade, education, and business investment leverage. …”

“It may well be that after reviewing alternative changes, we as a people with our representatives decide not to undertake this venture,” Usrey wrote. “At least we will have tried, and my generation of Baby Boomers needs a final project to redeem itself of unmet expectations.”

At 70, Usrey is the oldest candidate for the office this year. While he stops short of “being like Nethercutt” and promising to abide by a self-imposed term limit (a promise that Eastern Washington’s former congressman broke), he does say “I’m not going to be in that job until I’m 80.”

“I was a pretty good athlete, and so I’ve had six joint replacements, two knees, two hips, two shoulders, and I feel like a new man,” he added. “I think I would rather be at this stage in my life than somebody else who’s young and has great enthusiasm and speaks well … but they just don’t have the life experience.”