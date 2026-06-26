Downtown Spokane business prepare for Hoopfest weekend

Spokane-area businesses are adapting in different ways for the some 200,000 people expected downtown this weekend for Hoopfest.

Some expect big business, while others won’t bother to open their doors.

“Saturday specifically is our busiest day of the year, by a wide margin,” said Brandon Petterson, finance manager at Flatstick Pub.

Flatstick will replace its duffleboard course with extra seating to accommodate the influx of patrons.

Atticus Coffee & Gifts also expects to see more customers during Hoopfest.

“We’re just crazy busy,” manager Jamie Freedman said. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck event.”

Atticus will be open Friday and Saturday.

“We’re always open at least one day. It’s a line out the door from start to finish,” Freedman said.

Not all places expect increased business.

Petunia and Loomis, Spokane’s oddity and antique store, will close this weekend. Manager Jesse McCauley said they stayed open the first year but didn’t get an increase in customers, so the business now takes the weekend off.

“Sometimes Hoopfest can be a hit or miss for businesses around here,” said Sofiabella Moon, floor lead at Lush.

The cosmetic store will be open this weekend, and they hope they will draw customers through their bath bomb pressing.

“You get to lay the powders and mix the material all together,” Moon said. “It’s a really cool hands-on experience to learn how our products are made.”

The experience is free, although customers will pay for the product. Moon described it as an activity that would draw in the people who are “just kind of looking around and absorbing” and that would give youngsters something to do between games.

Arianna Craig, assistant manager of the Small Biz Shoppe in River Park Square, also said Hoopfest doesn’t always increase business.

“Last year, we actually saw a drop in customers,” she said. “I think it’s because there’s so much happening outside and the parking’s insane.”

Craig said the shop, featuring more than 130 small local businesses, gave out water last year. Craig said she plans to do it again this year. They also expect to hand out miniature plastic ducks.

“I hope Hoopfest goes great,” Craig said. “Hopefully it brings in more people, and hopefully it’s a fantastic time for everybody.”