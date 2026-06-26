Ethan Hedges hits go-ahead homer in sixth inning, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City 3-2 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians infielder Ethan Hedges clubs his eighth home run of the season against the Tri-City Dust Devils on June 26, 2026 at Avista Stadium. The Indians won 3-2. (James Snook)

Ethan Hedges hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-2 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday.

Hedges finished 2-for-4, as did Jack O’Dowd as the Indians outhit their opponents 9-7.

The Dust Devils took an early lead on Indians starter Everett Catlett. With one down in the first Capri Ortiz doubled and Adrian Placencia followed with his second homer in as many games.

It could have been worse, as Tri-City (4-3) put runners as second and third with just one down, but Peter Burns flied out and center fielder Jacob Humphrey threw out Randy De Jesus trying to score from third.

Good to have you back in center field, Hump! His throw cuts down Randy De Jesus at the plate to end the first inning. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/7hwszp0DWK — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) June 27, 2026

The Indians (3-4) got a run back in the third. Jacob Hinderleider lofted a high fly to right center that drifted on center fielder Gage Harrelson in the wind. Harrelson got a glove on it, but he could not make the running catch and it went for a triple.

Kelvin Hidalgo then grounded to short and Hinderleider came in without a throw.

The Indians got back-to-back singles by Roynier Hernandez and Hedges to lead off the bottom of the fourth. With one down, Humphrey lined a double into the corner to plate Hernandez and put runners at second and third.

Robert Calaz hit a tapper in front of the plate, but Tri-City pitcher Yeferson Vargas jumped on it and underhanded it to Burns for the tag.

Hedges led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run off the caboose beyond the right center field fence, his eighth of the year. The Indians then put runners on the corners with one down but Hinderleider grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The insurance run turned out to be unnecessary. Catlett settled down to go seven innings and did not allow another run. All told, he gave up two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Hunter Mann handled the last two innings, including a 1-2-3 ninth, for his third save of the season.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.