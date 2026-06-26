Europe’s heat wave is the worst on record, researchers find

By Laura Millan and Olivia Rudgard Washington Post

The heat wave searing much of Europe is officially the most severe ever recorded in the region, according to a study published on Friday.

Researchers at World Weather Attribution, who looked at heat and humidity levels during the day and night during three consecutive days in the month of June, found that temperatures were between 9 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit above the seasonal averages across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and southern England.

Theodore Keeping, a research associate at Imperial College London and a co-author of the study, said the onset of such high levels of heat this early in the season was striking.

“This was the most severe heat wave for any time of the year, not just June,” he said. At the same time, “June is heating faster than any other month and now these temperatures are expected regularly.”

Climate change drove temperatures higher than they would otherwise have been, the study also found, with researchers noting that the cyclical impact of an emerging El Niño pattern didn’t play a role. Such an intense June heat wave would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago, they said.

“Yes, this is climate change,” said Friederike Otto, a professor at Imperial College London and a co-author of the study. “Yes, it’s us, no, it’s not El Nino, yes, we have the solutions, no, we’re not implementing them fast enough.”

The current heat wave is now shaping a “structural investment trend,” Sarah Kapnick, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global head of climate advisory, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. “The stresses that we see today are only going to get worse because heatwaves like this ten years from now will be over 40C and it will keep going.”

High night-time temperatures and humidity made June’s heat wave particularly dangerous, scientists said. A total of 45% of 854 cities across 30 European countries broke – or are expected to break – records for so-called wet-bulb globe temperatures, which measure heat stress and the body’s ability to cool itself by sweating.

“People in Europe are far more aware of heat risks than they were in the past, but awareness alone is not enough,” said Carolina Pereira, a researcher at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre and a co-author of the study. “Many people still live, work, and study in places that are not designed for the temperatures we are now experiencing.”

In the UK, school children were among those grappling with the lack of adequate indoor cooling this week. Teachers across Britain said their classrooms were reaching temperatures as high as 101 degrees during the heat wave, according to the nonprofit Global Witness. While many schools closed because of the heat, many stayed open and the UK government’s official advice was for schools not to close. The National Education Union, a UK trade union for teachers, recommends that classroom temperatures don’t go above 26C.