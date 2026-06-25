Fired Stars and Stripes ombudsman sues the Pentagon

By Liam Scott and Scott Nover Washington Post

Jacqueline Smith, the ombudsman for military newspaper Stars and Stripes who was fired in April by the Pentagon, sued the agency on Thursday, alleging that her dismissal was retaliatory and violated her First Amendment rights.

In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, Smith said that she was fired 10 days after writing an April 8 opinion column criticizing Pentagon officials for canceling syndicated comics in the paper. Her three-year term as ombudsman - a congressionally mandated role - was not set to expire until December 2026, the lawsuit said.

Smith’s role as ombudsman charged her with defending the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes. Her April column claimed that recent changes to the military paper, such as cuts to republished Associated Press stories, were happening “within the broader context of the Pentagon attempting to restrict the mainstream media.”

That was a reference to the agency’s restrictions on the outside press corps last year that led to a mass exodus of journalists from the building and litigation brought by the New York Times.

“I’m charging that my First Amendment rights were violated for speaking out in the columns that I’ve written since Jan. 15, which were critical of what I saw as the Pentagon’s attempts to control the editorial content of Stars and Stripes,” Smith said in an interview.

Smith’s attorney, John Bussian, said the lawsuit is in response to “the government’s retaliation against her over the exercise of clearly definable First Amendment rights.” Bussian said that he’s seeking an injunction to restore Smith to her position as ombudsman.

Her lawsuit also named Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg and Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, as defendants. It said Parnell caused Smith “financial and emotional damages.”

Spokespeople for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stars and Stripes editor in chief Erik Slavin declined to comment.

For decades, Stars and Stripes has enjoyed editorial independence from the government despite its staff being Defense Department employees and the newspaper being partly funded by the department.

In January, Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, derided the newspaper as “woke” and announced a plan to overhaul it.

“The Department of War is returning Stars & Stripes to its original mission: reporting for our warfighters,” Parnell wrote in a post on X, using the Trump administration’s preferred name for the Defense Department and adding that the Pentagon would “modernize” the publication and “refocus its content away from woke distractions that syphon morale, and adapt it to serve a new generation of service members.”

Smith said that she knew taking on the ombudsman role at the Stripes might make her a political target. “When you’re standing up for the First Amendment, standing up for what’s right, you really shouldn’t consider personal risks in the equation, because that would compromise your integrity,” Smith said.

Earlier this month, two advisory board members of the newspaper also sued the Defense Department, claiming that a department memo violates the First Amendment’s press freedom guarantees, as well as federal administrative law.

Smith’s lawsuit asks the court to return her to the position as ombudsman for the remainder of her term. “I know these things take many months, but I hope that happens,” she said. She also asked for damages from Parnell, who the complaint said was “personally and directly involved in the decision to terminate” Smith.

Not fighting back wasn’t an option, Smith said in the interview. “I feel I have to, for the principle of it,” she said.

When asked whether she was worried about retaliation for filing the lawsuit, “Anything could happen,” Smith said. “But I’ve already been fired.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly said that Stars and Stripes cut Reuters stories. While Stars and Stripes was prohibited from republishing wire services, it did not subscribe to Reuters as a news provider and did not publish their content.