Gonzaga’s Jalen Warley agrees to join Indiana Pacers for NBA Summer League

Jalen Warley will join Gonzaga teammates Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster two weeks from at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Warley, who played one season in Spokane after stops at Florida State and Virginia, has agreed to join the Indiana Pacers at Summer League, Gonzaga announced Friday on its social media platforms.

Ike signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday after the second round of the NBA Draft and Grant-Foster recently agreed to join the San Antonio Spurs at Summer League.

The Pacers were one of the teams to host Warley for a workout during the pre-draft process and will now add him to a Summer League roster that’s expected to include second-round draft pick Braden Smith, the All-American point guard from Purdue who faced Gonzaga three times during his career with the Boilermakers, along with BYU forward Keba Keita and Nebraska forward Rienk Mast, both of whom signed Exhibit 10 contracts with Indiana.

Warley was a jack of all trades in his lone season at Gonzaga, averaging 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals while starting in 17 of 33 games.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing was Gonzaga’s top defensive player, often guarding the opponent’s best guards or wings and occasionally defending bigger forwards and centers. Warley filled in as GU’s small-ball center during a four-game stretch when Ike and fellow starting forward Braden Huff were both sidelined with injuries and regularly initiated the Zags’ offense as a secondary ball-handler.

The 23-year-old wing missed a pair of West Coast Conference games against Portland and Saint Mary’s with a lingering quad injury but returned for the conference tournament and was arguably Gonzaga’s best player in a 73-64 NCAA Tournament win over Kennesaw State, posting a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double while recording three steals.

Warley played in 96 games over three seasons at Florida State before transferring to Virginia after the 2023-24 season. The Philadelphia native never played in a game for the Cavaliers, re-entering the transfer portal when longtime coach Tony Bennett abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 18, 2024. Warley signed with the Zags three months later and used a redshirt season in 2024-25.

Depending on how he performs at Summer League, Warley could push for an Exhibit 10 or two-way contract with the Pacers. Indiana went 19-63 last season despite career-high numbers from former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard, who averaged 16.9 ppg and 7.7 apg.