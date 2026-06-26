Hoopfest brings cool temps and light rain

Center court is covered in tarps at Gesa Pavilion in Spokane on Friday in preparation for rainy weather during Hoopfest this weekend. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

This year’s Hoopfest will see light rain throughout the weekend and cooler temperatures maxing out in the high 60s.

Rain Saturday will mostly be confined to overnight, but scattered showers increase in chance by Sunday, with a 40 to 50% chance of precipitation.

“Overall, it shouldn’t be a nuisance,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kelly Butler said.

The cool temps are unusual for late June, with players experiencing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees higher in previous Hoopfest weekends than this year’s tournament.

“You know quite a change from our maybe more normal, hot dry June, but I think we can all agree we need that,” Butler said.

It’ll also be a breezy weekend with gusts strengthening Sunday to 15 to 20 mph. There is a chance of lightning through the weekend, predominantly on Sunday.

Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world, will be on Saturday and Sunday with 4,670 teams competing.

The biggest weather-related worry is whether Hoopfest will be able to put tape down to mark the courts, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. Event organizers will place tape down during a dry spell, or they will use chalk instead.

Some Hoopfest participants seem to be looking forward to the colder-than-usual weather.

Charlie Crone will be playing with his team Nuvodia and said he’s “really excited” about the weather.

“Usually Hoopfest is really, really hot, and being on the street is really hot as well,” Crone said. “A cooler Hoopfest might mean less water breaks.”

He’s not concerned about possibly having to play in the rain.

“I’ve done it before,” Crone said. “If it’s a torrential downpour, I won’t be excited about it, but if it’s a drizzle it might feel nice.”

James Stinson, of the team Men of God, said he hopes the cool weather holds.

“But if not, you know, we’re still here,” Stinson said. “We’ve still got to play.”

With wet conditions, wearing shoes with good traction will be even more important since courts may be slippery.

Have towels nearby to keep the ball dry.