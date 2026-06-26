Hungry, hungry hoopers: Business is a slam dunk for these street vendors on Hoopfest weekend

For street vendors, Hoopfest isn’t just about basketball – it’s one of their most lucrative days of the year.

”It’s probably 25% better than the fair,” Jesse James, the mobile Manager for Mac Daddy’s, said of sales from the annual event. “This is our best day of the year.”

After all, lots of basketball players translates to lots of hunger.

“Something like this will do about three or four times what I normally would make on a weekend just catering,” said Lupe Camarago, of Tacos Camargo. “Last year, we did about $15,000 in the first three days.”

Camargo said fans and players clamor for homemade cuisine during the annual event.

“People really love authentic Mexican food, so we usually just pretty much kill it,” Camargo said. “My favorite part of Hoopfest is just hanging out and being with families and stuff and then watching them enjoy my food.”

“I like making people feel good because they’re getting good real food, not junk … actual real, authentic steak, good al pastor pork … everything is homemade from start to finish,” she added.

And it seems no matter the type of cuisine, the weekend windfall is predictable.

“It is one of the bigger events for the year for the amount of time,” said Lylo Teriyaki’s Taku Vu. “So for a short Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it’s a pretty good event for us.”

But getting the lucrative opportunity to serve food at Hoopfest comes at a cost.

“The booth fee is about $2,700. And then it can cost us anywhere from product, support, services, work people, maybe another 5 or 6 grand on top of that,” Vu said.

Prices typically range from $1,500 to as much as $3,000, depending on the location.

“We pay to be in the park, and it’s about $2,000 to be in the park,” Camargo said.

While the city charges for space, they also show support for food vendors.

“They give us water, electricity, the hook-up to water … dishwashing sinks, food preparation sinks, and refrigerator freezer trucks for us,” said Vu. “It’s all free of charge … The only thing we bring in is our own propane.”

Still, Hoopfest sales aren’t always a slam dunk.

Weather is a massive factor that makes or breaks a lot of the sales for these businesses. And Hoopfest looks to be cooler this year.

“With the colder weather, it seems like people are kind of a little bit slower to eat this year,” Camargo said Friday.

Vu agreed warmer weather – but not too warm – tends to translate to better sales.

“The sweet spot has always been somewhere in the 80s,” Vu said. “You don’t want it too hot because no one really wants to eat. They’re drinking cold drinks, ice cream, desserts, things like that. You don’t want it too cold either.”

Vu had an optimistic outlook, though.

“Everybody down here has got to eat. Everybody’s going to be here no matter what. So rain or shine, they’re going to be down here,” he said .

Despite rising food costs around the country, vendors are trying to keep costs down so basketball and good food remain .

“We try to keep the costs down so people can enjoy our food,” Vu said. “Prices are increasing everywhere. From products, from people you hire, from the fees you have to pay… everything has gone up maybe 10, 15, 20%. So we do try to keep it as low as possible, but we also have to stay in business too.”

Camargo also noted that inventory costs have gone up a little this year, while James said his business hasn’t increased prices for a few years and does military discounts to make meals more accessible.

“You try to keep the costs down so people can enjoy it,” Camargo said.