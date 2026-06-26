Lionel Richie shelves upcoming shows after taking ill on stage

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Lionel Richie has paused some of his upcoming shows after he fell ill onstage this week and was reportedly hospitalized.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 77, felt “dizzy” during the start of his North American tour at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, Wednesday, at which point he started an intermission and never returned, with TMZ later reporting he was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Though he was set to return to the stage Friday in Chicago and Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, he’s pushed both performances due to medical advisement.

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH,” read Live Nation Chicago’s “POSTPONED” notice, posted late Thursday and circulated on its Instagram Story early Friday.

The “All Night Long” crooner will be back in action, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, next Tuesday during their Pittsburgh show.

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” said the ticket seller, which apologized “for any inconvenience.”

Rescheduled dates for the affected performances will be announced soon. It’s unclear whether the same goes for St. Paul fans who were in attendance at Wednesday’s show, which kicked off his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The “September” band’s drummer John Paris subsequently told the Minnesota Star Tribune he believed Richie had been “a little dehydrated.”

The “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour is currently slated to run through Aug. 14, with stops at Madison Square Garden on July 11 and Belmont Park’s UBS Arena July 14.