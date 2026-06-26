Mariners’ Luis Castillo delivers quality start to help beat Guardians

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

CLEVELAND – Four runs? Who needs them?

Well, at least for one game, the Mariners didn’t need to reach that seminal number that often means victory.

For the 12th straight game, Seattle was held to three runs or fewer in a game – a dubious streak to be sure.

But they could’ve won Friday night’s game at Progressive Field scoring only two runs thanks to a solid start from veteran right-hander Luis Castillo and lockdown relief work from Jose A. Ferrer, Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz.

J.P. Crawford’s infield RBI single in the seventh inning gave Seattle it’s first lead and Julio Rodríguez provided a big insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth as the Mariners rallied for a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

“A well-played ball game tonight,” manager Dan Wilson said. “The Rock’s outing was impressive tonight. Offensively, we took the opportunities that we got and we made the best of them.”

The Mariners are now 5-7 in those last 12 games of scoring three runs or fewer. They’ve scored three runs in all five of those wins.

Working without a piggyback situation, Castillo delivered a quality start for the Mariners.

Relying heavily on his slider and using his changeup more than usual, Castillo pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

“I prepared as if I’m going to go the whole game,” he said. “To know that I can go as far as I can and go six or seven innings with the relievers coming in behind me to shut it down is something you feel good about.”

With no starter ready to follow or shorten his outing, Castillo’s outing felt, well, normal.

“Yes,” he said with a chuckle. “Normal.”

His one run allowed came in the first inning. He allowed a one-out single to former Washington State and Lake City High standout Kyle Manzardo and gave up a two-out double off the wall in left to Kahlil Watson.

Castillo didn’t allow another run or multiple base runners in an inning the rest of the way.

As for the pitch mix, the Mariners went into the game knowing he would need to uses his slider and changeup with the Guardians rolling out nine lefty hitters. But when Cal Raleigh saw the first few sliders from Castillo, he knew it would be get used even more than planned.

“I don’t think I’ve ever thrown that many sliders in a game before,” Castillo said.

He threw 33 sliders in his 91 pitches, getting 19 swings (four whiffs) and five called strikes.

“He did a good job locating it, especially early on,” Raleigh said. “I could tell early in the game, I was like, “Alright, let’s get a feel for this and see where it goes from there as the game progressed. It just kept getting better and better, and he was really competitive with it, and was able to get it below with two strikes as well.”

Castillo threw the changeup 19 times and 13 strikes on the pitch, including four whiffs.

“You can tell early on the they were out there looking for heaters,” Raleigh said. “They have a few of our coaches and they know Luis likes to throw a lot of fastballs.”

He got some help from his defense with Josh Naylor making a difficult inning-ending catch over the railing of the camera well in the third inning.

Naylor also had a nice scoop on Cal Raleigh’s back-pick to first base to get Brayan Rocchio.

Down 1-0, Colt Emerson, who was born in Ohio and attended multiple games at Progressive Field as a kid, gave his friends and family that made the trip from his hometown of New Concord to Cleveland plenty to cheer about in his first plate appearance.

Emerson took advantage of a misplaced changeup from Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo, yanking a solo homer to right field to tie the game at 1-all.

“First off, the support from the guys in the dugout, we had no hits up until my at-bat, but they were just feeding me info and feeding me what they saw, so kudos to them for being great teammates, and getting me to that spot,” he said. “Down two strikes, I was just looking for something in the zone that I could just hit up the middle. Left-on-left changeups are not something you really practice, but it just kind of floated there.”

Emerson’s cheering section gave him a standing ovation as he rounded the bases while the rest of the Guardians fans sat in disgust.

“I can’t even describe it,” Emerson said. “When I saw it go out, I took my time running around the bases to just look around. You grew up playing (in Ohio) and in your first at-bat you hit a home run, gosh. And then crossing home plate and seeing the boys, I love seeing those guys smiling, and love seeing the support. It’s so cool.”

Emerson also made a heady read on Rodriguez’s soft single to left field to score from second. He saw the ball wasn’t going to be caught and got a tremendous jump to score easily.

“He was close to it and read it all the way,” Wilson said. “That was a big run for us.”