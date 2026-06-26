MultiCare extends price negotiations with health insurer Premera through July 31

MultiCare and Premera Blue Cross have extended a deadline to reach a new contract.

The insurance company’s customers were set to lose MultiCare as a covered provider on Wednesday if a new two-year contract was not reached. Negotiations are continuing as the two companies agreed on a one-month extension. Premera’s coverage at MultiCare facilities will continue through July 31. This is the second time negotiations were extended as the last two-year contract was initially set to expire in May.

“Strong contracts are what allow us to serve our communities the way they deserve – with care close to home, skilled clinical teams, and the technology and resources required to deliver safe, high‑quality care. We hope Premera will join us in finalizing an agreement that protects access to care and puts patients first,” MultiCare wrote in a statement.

MultiCare argues the cost of healthcare has increased in the past two years, and Premera’s current rates are lower than their competitors. According to Premera, MultiCare is seeking Seattle pricing for care in Spokane and Eastern Washington.

“As a not-for-profit health plan, Premera has a responsibility to ensure that any agreement does not unnecessarily increase costs for employers and families. We want to reach an agreement that protects access to care, keeps healthcare affordable, and fairly compensates MultiCare,” Premera said in a statement.

More than 64,000 people in Spokane County have Premera health insurance coverage.