Red white and blue-themed foods, deals for America’s 250th, July 4th

By Gabe Hauari and Mike Snider USA TODAY

You could eat and drink your way through America’s 250th anniversary.

Many food and drink makers have special deals and products to celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial, which commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Some companies have decided to offer discounts, special menus and buy-one-get-one deals to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Other dishes and products sport a red, white and blue motif or other celebratory branding.

Fast-food chain Sonic, for instance, is doing both. Through July 12, Sonic has a limited-time America $2.50 menu that includes a Red, White & Blue Slush Float – and limited-edition America’s 250th commemorative cups available with every drink purchase this summer. Also, on Saturday, July 4, you can get 99-cent corn dogs.

“As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we wanted to mark the moment the Sonic way – with iconic favorites, bold flavors and a $2.50 menu that makes the celebration accessible to everyone,” Ryan Dickerson, chief marketing officer at Sonic, told USA TODAY in a statement.

The nation’s 250th anniversary is a perfect opportunity to introduce new, limited-time items that engage consumers. More than nine out of 10 U.S. consumers (91%) say they are more likely to choose a restaurant that offers new or limited-time items and more than half (52%) have selected a specific chain specifically to try a limited-time offer, according to market research firm Circana.

“These promotions also tap into the emotional side of consumer behavior,” Sally Lyons Wyatt, Circana’s global executive vice president and chief advisor on consumer goods and foodservice insights, told USA TODAY. “Whether through nostalgia, collectability or a desire to participate in a cultural moment, consumers often view special-edition products as part of the celebration itself.”

“For brands, the benefit extends beyond an immediate sales lift. America 250-themed promotions can generate social buzz, strengthen brand affinity and help brands become part of a milestone event that consumers will remember,” she added.

Here’s where you can score deals and freebies to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Burger King offers loyalty members a $2.50 Whopper Jr.

On July 4 only, Royal Perks members can get a Whopper Jr. for $2.50, exclusively on the BK App or on BK.com, Burger King told USA TODAY.

Burger King is also offering a limited-edition Firecracker Cookie Pie while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme offers free Original Glazed doughnut on July 4

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who don the country’s colors in-store on Saturday, July 4. There is a limit of one per guest.

In ⁠addition to the freebie, customers can also get an Original Glazed dozen for just $2.50 with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis, at regular price, from July 2 through July 5. According to Krispy Kreme, in-shop and drive-thru BOGO orders are limited to two per guest, while online pickup or delivery orders using promo code “USA” via the Krispy Kreme app or website are limited to one per order.

The doughnut and coffeehouse chain is releasing a new doughnut collection that features a total of four doughnuts, made up of two brand-new and two returning fan favorites, that are “perfect for backyard barbecues, watch parties, and holiday gatherings.” The lineup includes:

USA Doughnut (new): An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cookies n’ Kreme, dipped in red icing with patriotic stars and a USA sugar piece.

Firework Doughnut (new): An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing with gold glitter and a firecracker sugar piece.

Freedom Ring Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes.

Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with patriotic sprinkles.

“Whether you’re heading to a backyard barbecue, gathering with friends for fireworks, or celebrating with family, our delicious patriotic doughnuts and sweet deals will help bring ‘fourth’ the fun however and wherever you’re celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” Alison Holder, chief brand and product officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

Freddy’s offers hot dog, concrete for $2.50

Freddy’s is celebrating America’s 250th birthday by offering Freddy’s Rewards members two special menu items for just $2.50.

From July 3-5, rewards members can get a Freddy’s Mini Red White & Blueberry Concrete for $2.50. Customers can also get a Freddy’s All-beef Hot Dog for $2.50. The offer is available in the drive-thru and in-restaurant for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

Whataburger customers can win a free National Park adventure

From July 1-8, Whataburger customers who purchase a Whatameal with a Coca-Cola beverage through the Whataburger App will be entered for a chance to win a four-night National Park adventure for themselves and up to five guests at a destination of their choice within Whataburger’s 17-state footprint.

According to Whataburger, the grand prize package includes round-trip coach airfare for up to six travelers, one rental vehicle, four nights of hotel accommodations, a visit to one national park, ⁠a national parks essentials kit and special Whataburger merchandise.

Two runners-up will each win free Whataburger for a year, the company told USA TODAY.

Captain D’s customers can win a free Alaska cruise

Captain D’s has partnered with PepsiCo to give one lucky winner and five guests the chance to win a seven-night Alaska cruise.

The sweepstakes is open from June 22 through July 27, according to the company, and guests simply need to visit any participating Captain D’s location, purchase any Pepsi-Cola beverage with their meal and text “ALASKA” to the number printed on their receipt along with a photo of their receipt.

The grand prize package includes a seven-night Alaska cruise for six adults, three ocean-view cruise rooms, round-trip airfare to Seattle, two-night hotel accommodations in Seattle and a $3,000 travel stipend.

Great American Cookies offers free cookies

From July 1-4, active-duty military members and veterans, with valid military or veteran identification, can receive a free Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cookie from participating Great American Cookies locations.

Get a free pizza at Fazoli’s

Diners who purchase any Family Meal at Fazoli’s from July 3-7 will receive a free Whole Pizza using code “FIREWORKS26,” the company told USA TODAY.

HoneyBaked Ham Company BOGO 50% off rib deal

At HoneyBaked Ham Co. stores through July 4, when you buy two ⁠packages of BBQ Baby Back Ribs (starting at $22.99), you get the second 50% off. Other deals for your holiday celebrations include $5 off your order of $35 or more (use code 730178) and $15 off purchases of $100 or more (use code730179). The offer is good on orders made in-store or online for in-store pickup at participating locations through Saturday, July 4.

Krystal’s free bomb pop deal on July 4

Krystal is giving out free Bomb Pops on July 4 with any in-store purchase, while supplies last. And as part of its Krystalpalooza, which runs through Aug. 12, the fast-food chainhas rotating daily deals for members of its Club Krystal loyalty program in the Krystal app and online.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard $2.50 menu

The burger chain with locations in Colorado and Wyoming is rolling back prices on Saturday, July 4, to $2.50 for several menu items, including frozen custard pints, root beer floats, single scoops, fried ice cream and small custard treats, such as shakes and Spoonbenders. The offer is available in stores and on the Good Times app, while supplies last.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard’s 4th of Gelati dessert

The Italian Ice chain has a special 4th of Gelati dessert made with blue and red Italian Ice, layered with creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard, topped with Firecracker Glitter, available through July 5. Members of Rita’s loyalty program who use the Rita’s Ice app will get double loyalty punches with a purchase of the treat. New members get one free small Ice, custard, or gelato just for signing up.

Get a $17.76 meal deal

Several restaurants have specially-priced meals for the historic celebration:

Chicken Salad Chick: On Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, you can get two large Quick Chicks for $1.76.

Dog Haus: On July 4th, get any Dog or Sausage paired with a pint of beer for $17.76, or any Burger paired with a pint of beer for $17.76. Also, throughout July, you can add any slider to your order for $2.50.

Ford’s Garage: The automobile-themed chain with locations in eight states, including Florida, Michigan and Indiana, has a special $17.76 meal deal, available July 1-4. ⁠You get an American Standard Burger, fries and select draft beers or a soft drink.

Kona Grill: From July 2-5, the casual restaurant chain is offering a special $17.76 All-American Meal that includes a Kona Cheeseburger, fries, a side order of mac and cheese, and a slice of apple pie. You can also get $2.50 American brews.

STK Steakhouse: You can get a $17.76 All-American Meal with the classic STK Cheeseburger, fries and a side of mac and cheese, plus a slice of apple pie from Thursday, July 2, to Sunday, July 5. ⁠Also on tap: $2.50 American brews.

July 4th weekend 25% off online meal deals

Eddie Merlot’s and Sullivan’s Steakhouse restaurants, both owned by Dividend Restaurant Group, have a holiday weekend deal. You get 25% off online orders from July 3-5 with the promo code JULY. (Some item exclusions apply; not valid for dine-in.)

More July 4 and America 250th deals

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: On July 4th, dine-in customers can get BD’s All-American Burger served with a classic side for just $10 all day long. There are also drafts of Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale for $2.50.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay: From July 1-4, get the Palace Classic Burger for just $7.04.

Dickie’s Barbecue Pit: From July 2-5, get $5 off online or app orders of $25 or more using code FIREWORKS and $15 off orders of $75 or more using code JULY1776. Beginning July 1, you can get a limited-edition patriotic Big Yellow Cup ($3.99) with a portion of proceeds from every cup sold benefiting our nation’s first responders. Note: All Dickey’s locations will also be open during normal business hours on July 4.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Find a pair of menu deals July 3-5, available in the Freddy’s Rewards app – a $2.50 Mini Red White & Blueberry Concrete and an All-beef Hot Dog for $2.50.

The Greene Turtle: The sports bar chain has $2.50 domestic pints available at select locations ⁠on Saturday, July 4. The offer is available for dine-in only with a purchase of entrée or handheld. (Must be 21+ years of age; cannot be combined with other deals, discounts, or happy hour.)

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream: Through Aug. 15, when you get a specialty pizza and a Mountain Dew, you’re entered for a chance to win one of three $3,000 cash prizes, along with weekly Mountain Dew prize packs. On Monday, June 29, the pizza parlor chain will host America 250 Block Party celebrations with giveaways, music, games and free slices of its limited-time America 250 Birthday Cake Dessert Pizza.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: The pizza restaurant’s July 4th deal gets you $10 off two large pizzas with code SUMMER26. You can pre-order starting Wednesday, July 1.

Original ChopShop: After 4 p.m. July 1-5, get $2.50 Kids Meals. And members of the Chop Rewards loyalty program can get $2.50 off any menu item with promo code FUELTHE4TH (offer good on online and in-app orders; make sure to register and be signed in to your loyalty account at checkout).

PJ’s ⁠Coffee: The coffee chain has a limited-time 16-ounce Firecracker Lemonade for $2.50, June 29- July 5 (offer good at participating locations only).

America 250-themed products

Many brands bring out new products or envelop some of their current portfolio with America 250 packaging. “Commemorative packaging, patriotic themes and seasonal products can similarly drive trial and increase visibility,” Wyatt said.

Event-themed promotions and limited-time offers can drive consumer engagement, with some shoppers more willing to buy more of their favorite product and to try a new product, Circana research has found. “Major milestone events like America’s 250th anniversary offer brands a unique opportunity to connect with consumers through a shared sense of celebration and national pride,” she said.

Here are some of the special America 250-themed products on shelves now: