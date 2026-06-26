Small aircraft crashes into Beijing’s tallest building, videos show

By Maegan Vazquez Washington Post

A small aircraft crashed into the tallest building in Beijing on Friday, according to social media videos and news reports.

Social media videos show debris falling from CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, a 109-story building in the Chinese capital’s business district.

Chinese authorities have not issued a statement regarding the apparent crash. The cause of the incident remains unclear.

Photos show a hole in the glass facade of the upper portion of the building. Many emergency responders were observed near the building.

Reuters and the Associated Press quoted witnesses who said they had seen the crash, and one eyewitness quoted by Reuters said the aircraft appeared to be the size of a car. Police asked onlookers to stop photographing and leave the area, Reuters and the AP reported.