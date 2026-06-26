Spokane gears up for Hoopfest, world record attempt

Courts across the city were filled with people Thursday, practicing for Hoopfest’s return this weekend.

“I really like to see the community get together,” said Junior Walton, who was getting ready to play the tournament with friends.

The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament will kick off Saturday with a world-record attempt and an autograph appearance by a player from the defending world champion Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Dampier, who recently moved to Spokane, was shooting on a court by himself.

“It’s therapy – just you and the ball,” he said.

He’s not competing at Hoopfest himself but will be cheering for his 5-year-old son, who will be.

Cheering is a big part of the tournament. According to the Spokane Hoopfest Association, around 250,000 people are expected to attend every year, making it one of the biggest events in the city.

The association is trying to break the record for the largest game of knockout.

Knockout involves players shooting in a single line. The player at the front of the line shoots, followed by the person behind them. If the line leader’s opponent scores before they do, the line leader is eliminated. If the line leader scores before their opponent, they move to the back of the line.

The game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Northern Quest Center Court.

Super Bowl champion Leonard Williams will be appearing in the central court to give out free autographs, according to KREM and SWX Local Sports.

Hoopfest is in its 36th year. Hoopfest started with 2,009 players on 512 teams on 36 courts. In 2025, it featured more than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers and 450 courts across 45 city blocks.