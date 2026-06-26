Spokane Valley Fire Department investigating 9 suspicious fires at Mirabeau Park earlier this week

The Spokane Valley Fire Department began investigating nine suspicious fires in the Mirabeau Park area Monday .

No injuries were reported, and firefighters quickly contained the flames, according to a fire department news release.

Patrick Erickson, Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman, said Friday that fire investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause. He said winds were calm at the time of the fires, helping firefighters extinguish the flames.

He said the largest fire was roughly 50 feet by 100 feet. Nothing was damaged.

Investigators are coordinating with the Washington state Department of Natural Resources and used the Spokane County Fire District 4 Arson K-9 Team as part of the investigation, according to the release. The arson detection dog was deployed to help determine whether ignitable liquids may have been used to start the fires.

Spokane Valley fire investigators are conducting increased patrols along the Centennial Trail and throughout Mirabeau Park because of the recent incidents.

The incidents are similar to a series of intentionally set fires that occurred last summer along the Centennial Trail.

Anyone who observes suspicious behavior or smoke or fire in the area is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.

“These fires have the potential to threaten public safety, natural resources, and nearby property,” Spokane Valley Assistant Fire Marshal Ben Reece said in the release. “We are asking the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious immediately.”