Spokane Valley man wanted on rape, assault charges arrested in Alabama

A 48-year-old Spokane Valley man who faces assault and rape charges in Spokane County was arrested Wednesday in Alabama after more than one year on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Robert Depasquale appeared before a Spokane County Superior Court judge in May 2025, according to the release. Following the court date, he fled the state and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force later learned Depasquale’s location in Alabama and coordinated his arrest with the Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force in Alabama.

He is booked in the Chambers County Jail in Lafayette, Alabama, where he awaits extradition back to Washington.

His charges include second-degree assault and third-degree rape.

The assault charge stems from an incident in January 2025 when he is accused of headbutting his girlfriend in the face and breaking her nose during an argument, according to court documents. Depasquale is accused of sexually assaulting her in July 2024, which prompted the rape charge, court records show.

U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said in the release that he appreciated the collaboration of the law enforcement officers who worked on the investigation.

The yearlong manhunt involved collaboration across multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, Lanett (Alabama) Police Department and the Marshals Service task forces.

“The dedication and perseverance of our task force and partners paid off in bringing justice to the victim of Depasquale’s alleged assaults,” Thayer said in the release.