Tense moments as grizzly bear seems intent on attacking woman’s dog

By Pete Thomas USA Today

A wildlife photographer this week shared footage showing an extremely tense encounter between a woman and a grizzly bear seemingly intent ​on attacking her dog.

Dave Landage stated via Instagram: “The mountains are home to wildlife, and ⁠every choice we make can mean the difference ‌between a peaceful encounter and a ​tragedy.

“Keep your pets on a leash, carry bear spray, and give bears the space they deserve. This video could have ⁠ended very differently.”

A woman hiking in Canada nearly became a grizzly’s next meal and the video circulating right now is genuinely one of the most intense wildlife encounters you will ever watch - her dog is with her, a massive grizzly is right there, and somehow she kept her head together long… pic.twitter.com/VutSzXLeXM — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 26, 2026

The footage, which appears to be genuine, was ⁠captured in Alberta, Canada. It shows the bear approaching and bluff-charging the leashed ‌dog, which remains silent ‌while the woman shouts and issues guttural commands that are somewhat effective.

At several ⁠points the bear appears ready to ​fully charge, and ⁠at ​one point it stands on its hind legs. But in the end, the smallish bruin is shown retreating.

What appears ⁠to be lacking in the footage is the use of bear spray, which could have ⁠quickly ended this confrontation.

Landage mentions bear spray in his post and as a hashtag. Bear spray works and everyone in ⁠bear country should ‌keep it handy.