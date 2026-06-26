Tense moments as grizzly bear seems intent on attacking woman’s dog
A wildlife photographer this week shared footage showing an extremely tense encounter between a woman and a grizzly bear seemingly intent on attacking her dog.
Dave Landage stated via Instagram: “The mountains are home to wildlife, and every choice we make can mean the difference between a peaceful encounter and a tragedy.
“Keep your pets on a leash, carry bear spray, and give bears the space they deserve. This video could have ended very differently.”
The footage, which appears to be genuine, was captured in Alberta, Canada. It shows the bear approaching and bluff-charging the leashed dog, which remains silent while the woman shouts and issues guttural commands that are somewhat effective.
At several points the bear appears ready to fully charge, and at one point it stands on its hind legs. But in the end, the smallish bruin is shown retreating.
What appears to be lacking in the footage is the use of bear spray, which could have quickly ended this confrontation.
Landage mentions bear spray in his post and as a hashtag. Bear spray works and everyone in bear country should keep it handy.