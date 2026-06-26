This day in history: Teenage boy uses firefighting lessons to save siblings from South Hill blaze

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: James Joseph “Jimmy” Bakken, 13, clearly paid attention when Spokane firefighters went to his school and told students what to do in case of a fire in their home.

Jimmy put those lessons to work and averted a tragedy during a fire at his family’s South Hill home.

He was awakened by smoke early in the morning and immediately opened his bedroom window.

He broke out the screen and began lowering to the ground the three other youngsters in the room with him, ages 5, 6 and 7.

“They had to jump about 3 feet, but they weren’t hurt,” Jimmy said.

Then he ran into the living room and awakened a live-in babysitter, and another room where his mother and another woman were sleeping and awakened them.

Then he called the fire department and went outside and “counted noses,” just as the firefighters had taught him.

The fire damaged most of the home, but no one was injured.

From 1926: The suave and mysterious swindler known in Spokane as the “Count” was actually Morris Lustwig, and he was just captured in New York City.

Months prior, the Count persuaded a Butte man staying at the Davenport Hotel to invest $45,000 in a get-rich-quick scheme in which a “chemical preparation” could turn $1 bills into $1,000 bills. As soon as the Count had the Butte man’s money, he disappeared.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. The Count was arrested in Detroit but skipped out on his bond and disappeared again.

When he was finally captured in New York, a U.S. attorney said Lustwig was being held on counterfeiting charges.

A Spokane prosecutor said Lustwig was an Austrian who had “carried out his nefarious trade in Europe” before coming to this country and becoming “one of the cleverest crooks in the United States.”