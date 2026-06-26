US seizes nearly 400 websites that were illegally streaming World Cup, DOJ says

By Jasper Ward Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States seized nearly 400 internet domains that were being used to illegally stream the World Cup, officials said on Friday, describing the move as one meant to disrupt international networks profiting from the popularity of the tournament.

The U.S. Justice Department said the domains were identified with the assistance of soccer governing body FIFA and others, including NBC Universal and Warner Brothers.

The domains were used to illegally offer users copyright-protected content in the form of real-time streams of the World Cup matches as they were being played and first broadcast, the department said.

“These streamers not only violate copyright laws but also expose viewers to potential threats – including malware attacks and unsecure connections that can compromise personal and financial data,” Eric Weindorf, a special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.

Servers and domains linked to the unauthorized streaming of the tournament’s matches were targeted in Peru and Bulgaria, the DOJ said, adding additional disruptions took place in Croatia, Romania, Poland and Colombia.

The World Cup kicked off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Games are scheduled to be played in 16 cities across the three countries through July 19.

Attendance for the matches have set an all-time record, according to FIFA. Last week’s matches were some of the most watched television programs, according to Nielsen. The United States’ win over Australia topped that list.