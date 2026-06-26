U.S. strikes Iranian military sites after ship was hit in Strait of Hormuz

By Karen DeYoung Washington Post

U.S. forces launched airstrikes against Iranian missile and drone storage locations Friday in what Central Command called a “powerful response” to “unwarranted aggression” by Iran with its Thursday attack on a commercial ship exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes came after President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire that was solidified in a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries last week.

No injuries were reported aboard the vessel, which continued its passage.

Earlier in the day, Iran, which did not acknowledge responsibility for the ship attack, said it would not tolerate any transit undertaken without its approval.

“Safe passage … cannot be guaranteed by vague arrangements, parallel routes, or decision-making outside of Iran’s consideration as a coastal state,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a social media post published by state-aligned media. “Any credible framework must be based on coordination with Iran.”

The statement, followed within hours by the U.S. attacks, put the ceasefire on shaky ground and added to ongoing confusion as to the strength and details of the MOU.

As 60 days of technical negotiations on implementation of the broadly written agreement are said to be underway, each side has put its public spin on its terms and apparent violations.

“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday,” Trump told reporters earlier Friday in the Oval Office. “They shouldn’t be doing that. You’ll find out.”

But, despite renewed hostilities in the strait, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a step forward Friday with a tripartite agreement among the U.S., Israel and Lebanon for Israeli withdrawal from two areas in southern Lebanon, following a fifth round of U.S.-led negotiations in Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “great achievement” that will allow Israel to continue most of its Lebanon occupation, while Iran-backed Hezbollah denounced it as Lebanese capitulation.