What Mariners stats show at halfway point of 2026 season

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PITTSBURGH — Before Thursday’s loss, the Mariners reached the mathematical halfway point of their 2026 season on Wednesday, playing their 81st game of the season — an 11-1 drubbing by the Pirates.

There wasn’t much discussion or analysis of the first half of their season because, well, to steal a line from manager Dan Wilson: “That’s baseball.”

In baseball, the first half and second half of the season are typically divided by the All-Star break, meaning a lopsided split with more games in the first “half.” That won’t come until July 12 with the Mariners having played 97 games.

But in the interest of a true halfway point of the 162-game schedule, here’s a look at some of the Mariners’ numbers in the first 81 games of the season, and in comparison to seasons past.

With that lopsided loss to the Pirates on Wednesday, the Mariners dropped to 41-40 on the season while still leading the American League West by 2 1/2 games over the A’s. (After Thursday’s results, the A’s, Astros and Rangers are all in a tie for second and 1 1/2 games back.)

Yes, the division is that bad.

It left them with the fifth-best record in the American League behind only the Yankees, Rays, White Sox and Guardians.

But how does it compare to years past?

• 2026: 41-40 (1st AL West, 2 1/2-game lead)

• 2025: 42-39 (2nd AL West, 6 1/2 games back)

• 2024: 45-36 (1st AL West, 5 1/2-game lead)

• 2023: 39-42 (4th AL West, 10 games back)

• 2022: 39-42 (2nd AL West, 13 1/2 games back)

You may recall that in 2024, the Mariners were in the early days of an awful slide that started on June 19 and carried into August — ultimately costing manager Scott Servais his job.

The 2022 team that ended the postseason drought was two games into an eventual 14-game winning streak going into the All-Star break.

Looking at the aspects of the game, the Mariners’ offense has been a frustrating mess of injuries, inconsistency and inability to hit left-handed pitching through the first 81 games.

But is it that much different?

The offense amassed a .231/.311/.386 slash line while averaging 4.07 runs per game with 100 homers, an 8.8% walk rate and 22.8% strikeout rate.

A year ago, they had a .247/.325/.404 slash line while averaging 4.6 runs per game with 105 homers, a 9% walk rate and a 22.7% walk rate.

Of course, the Mariners had a healthy and homering Cal Raleigh in 2025. In their first 81 games, he played in 80 of them, posting a .275/.385/.651 slash line with 16 doubles, 32 homers and 69 RBI. The Mariners’ top home-run hitters thus far — Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley — have 14 each, while Rodríguez (38) and Cole Young (37) lead the Mariners in RBI.

A slow start followed by an oblique injury has limited Raleigh’s production. He played in 49 of the first 81 games, posting a .166/.258/.316 slash line with eight homers and 21 RBI.

As for Rodríguez, the Mariners’ other star, he’s been basically the same. This season, he also played in 80 of the first 81 games, while posting a .248/.309/.426 slash line with 15 doubles, 14 homers, 38 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Last season, he played in 80 of the first 81 games, posting a .255/.315/.409 slash line with 12 doubles, 11 homers, 42 RBI and 13 stolen bases.