4 shot amid Cape Verde World Cup celebration in Massachusetts

By Rebecca Hymand and Jeanine Santucci USA Today

A night of World Cup celebration in Massachusetts ended in violence when four people were shot Friday night, the second shooting after a match in recent days, according to authorities and local news reports.

The four people were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, a city outside of Boston, after Cape Verde World Cup fans streamed out into the streets to celebrate the team’s draw with Saudi Arabia and advancement to the round of 32, reported outlets WCVB and Boston 25 News.

Though the game was held in Houston, Texas, Brockton is home to about 20,000 Cape Verdeans and is sometimes referred to as the “the 11th island of Cape Verde,” reported the Enterprise.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight and found at least four people who had been shot, WCVB reported. They were transported to area hospitals.

Brockton Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire at the intersection shortly before midnight and found at least four people who had been shot, WCVB reported.

Information about any suspects or the victims of gunfire has not been released by authorities. USA Today has reached out to the Brockton Police Department for more information.

Third night of chaos and violence

The violence occurred despite a concerted effort to beef up security in the wake of previous nights of chaos. After Cape Verde’s match on June 21, at least five people were shot and one was stabbed, according to the Enterprise.

On June 15 after the team’s first World Cup game, nine people were arrested, though there were no reports of serious violence that day, The Enterprise reported.

On all three nights, the unrest took place on the streets as large crowds formed to celebrate tiny Cape Verde’s improbable quest to advance to the next World Cup round.

The Friday game was a third straight tie. Cape Verde has drawn with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the tournament. The country will next play on July 3 and face Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions.

Cape Verde fans celebrate in Brockton

Brockton is home to the largest Cape Verdean population in the United States, the Enterprise reported, citing Census data. The city is home to 20,000 of the 70,000 Cape Verdeans in the state of Massachusetts.

Officially called Cabo Verde, with its population of about 500,000, the country is an archipelago of ten islands off the coast of West Africa. But the Brockton area is sometimes referred to as the 11th.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise

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