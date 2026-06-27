A Grip on Sports: The weather isn’t as nice as usual but that’s just another challenge for Hoopfest participants to wrestle with

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s not warm. It’s not completely sunny. It’s not calm. But it is Hoopfest weekend. And that’s pretty cool.

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• Wrestling and basketball don’t have a lot in common. Ask for different athletic skills. Rarely include the same athletes, as the two winter sports run concurrently during the high school year.

Why did that come to mind this morning, basically six months from Christmas?

It’s simple. Hoopfest has always been a gift to Spokane. From its inception to the present day. And it doesn’t matter what sport was, or is, yours these days. The world’s largest 3-on-3 tournament has a spot for you.

Back in the day I played rec basketball with a co-worker whose family heritage included some of the best wrestling genes in the Spokane ecosystem. His toughness on the mat carried him far, though not to the highest high school peak. A state title. Something he always lamented after a few too many post-game adult beverages.

The skills he learned trying to take down a single opponent didn’t translate all that well to the court. When he guarded someone, he basically wrapped his arms around them, a move that was, shall we say, not appreciated by the person he was assigned to cover.

He fit in perfectly in Hoopfest.

Over the nearly 20 years I played, I ran into many similar players in the event’s adult divisions. Being the curious sort, I always asked if they wrestled in high school. Some smiled and answered. Others took it as an insult but usually still replied. Almost all of them said yes.

This should not be interpreted as a diss in any way. That the action on most adult recreational Hoopfest courts resembles a wrestling room more than a basketball arena is to be expected. Heck, even former Division I hoopers are forced to become street-ball wrestlers in their old age. Or, more precisely, in their over-the-hill dotage. Their mind remembers how to play. Their body just can’t process the information anymore.

Hence, the wrestling matches. That occasionally turn into verbal sparring sessions. Or actual ones. Even among members of the same family. On the same team. OK, I’m not proud about that. But let’s move on.

One former Spokane-area high school coach used to forbid his players from entering. Said it wasn’t basketball. Which only meant many of them learned how to enter under assumed names. Other coaches drag their teams across the state every year the last weekend of June. Find a summer tournament to play in. Avoid the repercussions of telling kids no.

Then there are those on the other end. They love the event. Maybe even play or serve as court monitors. Encourage their charges to put together a team and participate. At whatever level. Just enjoy what is one of the best athletic events the area has to offer. And, also, one of the best places to just walk around and take in the ambiance.

Sure, there are flaws. The event is made of up humans after all. We are inherently flawed. That’s why every computer has the equivalent of Control-Z. And, thankfully, or I would never be able to use the word “equivalent,” a spell check function.

The youth brackets can be way too intense. For the adults. The adult brackets can be filled with way too many adults who act like children. The elite divisions can feature players who are way too serious or not nearly serious enough. It’s no different than every sporting endeavor since Hercules wrestled Atlas for some golden apples.

There are no golden apples for about 95% of Hoopfest participants. In one sense. But the event metaphorically features the freshest summer fruit you can possible purchase around here.

Take a bite. Let the taste take you back. It might remind you of summer days long gone, when your evenings were spent in the backyard shooting a worn basketball at a bent rim. It might help you recall watching your first-born doing something similar. Or, in some cases, take you back to the first time you saw the person you would share your life with play the game. It doesn’t matter.

Sure, the event has some rough edges. Sharp points that nick now. But time sands them down. Leaves only the thought of the smile on the face of the little one after they finally found a way to wrangle the basketball into the hoop.

Some seventeen years after his wrestling career ended.

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WSU: The latest recruit Kirby Moore and his staff have attracted to Pullman impressed the most-trusted West Coast football recruiting guru out there, Brandon Huffman. Jon Wilner passes along Huffman’s weekly notebook in the Mercury News. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Bruce Feldman ranked the top players of the 1990s in The Athletic. He included Steve Emtman at No. 18, a little low for my tastes. But then again I’m not a casual observer, as Emtman is a Cheney High product. Emtman also starred at Washington, which has built a young roster for future, including a new punter. … Oregon State has attracted the interest of a quarterback. … Former OSU athletic director Scott Barnes had a few things to say. … John Canzano wonders what the future holds for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, and not just in the days after Lanning returns from a trip to Japan with some of his team. … Uh oh. The Pac-12 hasn’t even launched and the Colorado State president is ticked that the newest bill in Congress limits the school’s ability to join another conference. … Colorado is playing Baylor this season. … One way to rate teams like Arizona State and its players? Through their video game numbers. The same can be applied to Arizona. … Fresno State has a new broadcast partner but the same voice. … In basketball news, Arizona and Tommy Lloyd made some transfers official.

Gonzaga: A couple men’s basketball stories this morning from Theo Lawson, who was not the co-worker I wrote about above but played a lot like him. Theo has this piece on Jalen Warley finding an NBA summer home. And this one that seems even more important as it concerns the addition of an experienced guard to next season’s roster. … Others have the Nathan De Sousa news as well.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Utah Tech joins the conference July 1. The Trailblazers and Montana are in the midst of a series of football games, including one this season in Utah. But the 2027 one was cancelled yesterday. … Idaho State’s coaches are still examining the new NCAA eligibility rules. Me too. … Northern Arizona’s quarterback has an eventful summer planned. … ISU’s new softball coach met the local media.

Indians: The wins are coming at a faster pace in the Northwest League’s second half. Dave Nichols has the coverage of the latest one, a 3-2 decision over Tri-City at Avista on Friday night.

Hoopfest: The event begins this morning downtown. Finishes Sunday afternoon. But it will linger longer if one adult team has anything to say about it. On the interweb, of course. Liam Bradford has a story on a team made of basketball influencers, a sentence I never would have written (or understood) when my first Hoopfest team hit the court 36 years ago.

Road racing: Susannah Scaroni will be at the ESPY Awards again. As Madison McCord tells us, the Tekoa native is up for the award in the “Best Athlete With A Disability” category after a dominating year in wheelchair marathon racing.

Kraken: Seattle took a defenseman with the seventh pick of last night’s NHL draft. But the bigger news is the club seems to be on the out list among the league’s premier free agents, no matter how much money it offers.

Mariners: Luis Castillo made the most of his non-piggyback start Friday with six solid innings. That effort keyed a 3-1 win at Cleveland, despite the offense still sputtering. … Colt Emerson has sputtered recently as well, but a trip back home was just the tonic. In his first at bat in Ohio, Emerson stroked a solo home run. … We have passed along a couple Times’ stories before and do so again this morning as they are on the S-R website. The first looks at the stats from the first half, the second interprets them and points out the numbers don’t lie. The M’s are a 50/50 proposition each game. … Could the Mariners make a deadline deal to build a better bullpen? …The Angels fired their general manager Friday night.

Seahawks: Why aren’t the Hawks the Super Bowl favorite, considering they return 49 of the 53 players on their roster for the successful title run?

World Cup: Egypt is Spokane’s de-facto home team, in that the club has made Gonzaga its headquarters. That relationship should continue following a 1-1 draw Friday with Iran in Seattle that moved Egypt into the knockout round. … Mohamed Salah did not play the entire match, which might have cost Egypt the first spot in its group. Belgium earned that and is now on a course to meet the U.S. if both are in the round of 16. … A day after his team lost and Mauricio Pochettino seemed to show his frustration with how his effort has been appreciated, at least by the media, good news came the U.S. Men’s National Team coach. It was leaked the United States Soccer Association offered Pochettino a contract extension a while back. That Pochettino’s name has come up in conjunction with an opening in Milan probably didn’t have anything to do with it. Or it certainly did. … Pochettino’s team should get a boost against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, what with Christian Pulisic back in the lineup. … The World Cup has impacted the American sports scene in another way. A loss of trust in Stub Hub as a way to buy tickets. … The Department of Justice has shut down nearly 400 Internet sites broadcasting the matches without authorization. Too bad it wasn’t 401.

Tennis: Wimbledon is about to start. There are a bunch of interesting storylines to keep up on.

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• Has it really been 36 years since Steve Larson, Tom Bock, Dave Ward and myself were run off a court downtown a couple times? And actually found a way to win a game? That’s more than half my life ago. Holy Toledo. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, James Snook