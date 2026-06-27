Dog owners fret over July Fourth fireworks extravaganza in nation’s capital

By Dana Hedgpeth Washington Post

Lulu, an 80-pound Bernedoodle, hates Independence Day.

And this year, her owner, Sheri Annis of Chevy Chase, Maryland, worries that the 6-year-old pup will be especially stressed and anxious, because President Donald Trump has promised a world-record-breaking number of roman candles, shells and rockets to light up the sky over Washington in commemoration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

At the sound of fireworks, Lulu shakes, recoils, pants heavily and paces. Weeks ago, Annis checked her leftover stash of cannabis (CBD/THC) drops that a California veterinarian recommended to her during a tough cross-country RV trip with Lulu. The dog panted and tried to stand for nearly the entire ride.

On the Fourth of July, Annis said she plans to put the “bacon-flavored CBD drops” in Lulu’s food and then hunker down with her that evening. Seated on her king-size bed, she plans to cuddle the pup in a bear hug, squeezing her gently at pressure points under her legs to try to relieve some of the Bernedoodle’s anxiety and stress.

“She’s not going to be a very happy dog on the Fourth of July,” Annis said. “I’m willing to drug her a bit for her to relax and to try to keep her calm. So yes, my dog is going to get semi-high on the holiday. That’s the only way we’ll get through it.”

She’s not alone. Dozens of pet owners, dog trainers and veterinarians around the D.C. region said they have been preparing for weeks for this Independence Day, which is set to feature louder fireworks for longer than usual. But instead of finding the best sparklers and red, white and blue T-shirts, they are racing to their veterinarian offices to get prescriptions for antidepressant and anxiety-reducing drugs like trazodone, CBD oils and treats for their furry friends.

At Livewell Animal Hospital in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood, lead veterinarian and founder John von Kieckebusch said he has had at least 75 requests in the past few weeks from pet owners for trazodone for their fearful dogs.

“We’ve been giving it out like Tic Tacs,” he said. “It’s a doggy Xanax.”

Tara Henigan, a dog trainer, said she and her husband are prepared to hunker down with her two dogs and three cats at her Falls Church home on the holiday. Over the years, she has tried a thunder shirt – a wearable and snug-fitting wrap that can help reduce anxiety – herbal medicines and calming sprays for her 10-year-old mixed-breed dog, Rory. But nothing calmed his firework anxiety until her vet gave her trazodone, a drug for humans that is typically prescribed for treating depression or sleep troubles.

After a day of extra walks and playtime on the holiday, she plans to feed Rory a quarter of a trazodone pill embedded in a scoop of peanut butter. It typically takes about an hour for Rory to get sleepy and mellow from the medicine. Then, Henigan and her husband and pets will hunker down in the main bedroom with what she calls her “toolbox.” Her cats will probably hide in the closet or under the bed. For the dogs, there will be frozen bones, a “lick mat” with yogurt in the grooves, and a toy filled with kibble, pumpkin and peanut butter to gnaw on to try to distract her petrified pooch. Classical music will play in the background. For the humans, there will be a glass – or two – of vinho verde, Portuguese white wine.

“I don’t go to parties on the Fourth of July,” Henigan said. “I have to be with my dog. I need to protect her. She’s my girl. I would have done the same thing for my kid.”

She’s hoping Rory doesn’t do her usual freak-out routine on the Fourth where she pants, shakes and paces.

“She won’t even eat sometimes. She can be inconsolable,” Henigan said. “It’s heart-wrenching to see her go through this.”

Heidi Ridgley, who lives in Columbia Heights, said she’s packing up her pets – Shih Tzu mixes Phoebe and Huey, plus her cat Theo – and heading to a cabin in West Virginia to escape the fireworks, which one of her dogs hates. Plus, she said, she has rough memories of how her family’s dogs reacted to fireworks when she was a kid.

One of her family’s dogs was so scared when they left her alone once on the Fourth of July that she jumped up and landed inside the washing machine. They didn’t find her for hours because their other dog had busted through the patio screen and run off. Both dogs were eventually located and OK. About seven years ago, one of her neighbors in D.C. told her that his dog, Buddy, had hidden under a bed during a fireworks show, suffered a heart attack and died.

“It was super traumatic all the way around,” Ridgley recalled. “I have never forgotten how scared fireworks make pets. They’re not this innocuous thing, and this year it’s going to be insane because of Trump’s ego.”

Yvette Hopkins, a retired federal government employee who lives in Arlington, said one of her Dachshunds, Jolene (named after country singer Dolly Parton’s hit song) is terrified of fireworks. Aromatherapies, pheromones, herbal remedies and a thunder shirt haven’t worked, so Hopkins’ vet advised she give Jolene a small dose of Benadryl, an allergy medication that will make her drowsy. Then Hopkins said she will sit with the two dogs under several blankets on her sofa the night of the holiday.

“I do worry this year it’s going to be worse,” she said of the large-scale fireworks display planned. “It’s going to be the Trumpiest display with lots of booms, booms, booms. It’s normally an adverse event for us, as opposed to fun. This year, I know my poor dog is going to be so frightened.”

Trina Leonard, who lives in Rockville, recalled how her 15-pound dog, Harley, would shake so badly at the sound of fireworks that it felt “like her little bones were going to shatter.” Her dog died almost two years ago of natural causes, but she’s worried her newly adopted cat, named Timber, won’t do well, so she’s bringing out an old thunder shirt to put on him or sit with him in a closet to try to drown out the noise.

“He already gets nervous when jets fly over,” Leonard said. “For pets and their owners, it’s the season of terror.”

Studies show that about 20-25% of dogs have some fear of loud noises, according to Rochelle Newman, a professor at the University of Maryland’s Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences. Most dogs, she said, are not used to hearing loud sounds like fireworks, airplanes, or construction noise. And because dogs hear a wider frequency range of sounds than humans, fireworks or thunder can feel even louder – and scarier – for them.

“Their sensory system becomes overloaded,” said Amy Sachs Yam, medical director at the Falls Church Animal Hospital in Virginia. “It can trigger a fight-or-flight response.”

Owners should reach out early to ask their vets about using medications, including trazodone, gabapentin – which is often used to treat nerve-based pain – or Sileo, a prescription-only oral gel designed to help dogs afraid of loud noises. Vets caution that some CBD products for dogs have been found to contain heavy metals or lack ingredients promised in advertising. Experts also recommend that pet owners use any medications on their pets before the Fourth of July so they can see how their animal reacts to it.

Another tip: Check that a pet’s microchip has the owner’s up-to-date contact information, because some dogs, if left alone, jump over – or dig under – fences and escape. The day after the Fourth is often busy for area shelters because so many runaway dogs end up there, experts said.

Vets also recommend that owners of fireworks-averse pups stay home on the evening of the holiday. Take the dog for extra walks during the day so they are more likely to be tired later when fireworks shows start. If the pet will tolerate it, owners can try putting it in a thunder shirt. Some have success using noise-canceling headphones on their pups to drown out the noise.

If giving a pet medication, discuss with a vet the best time to do it. And during a fireworks show, play classical or reggae music as white noise, and have the pet’s favorite treats and toys ready as distractions. Letting the pet get into a closet with a blanket can provide comfort, too.

“Once they hear the boom of the fireworks and they’re ramped up, panting and anxious, it’s too late,” said von Kieckebusch, who has two French bulldogs. “Everybody, including the people, is a little bit more anxious this year because the fireworks show in D.C. is expected to be bigger and amped up.”

His No. 1 piece of advice: Stay calm. “If the owners get stressed,” he said, “the pets pick up on those nonverbal clues.”