By Jon Arnold USA Today

“Even the dog is out celebrating!” read the caption on a video posted on a local Facebook page in Victoria, Tamaulipas.

Fans had taken to the streets to revel in Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia that closed out a perfect group stage for El Tri, and one was shown haphazardly carrying a dog as he paraded through the streets.

But Ale Garcia’s brother noticed something as he scrolled: That was Gorda.

Garcia’s dog had been missing since May 24, shaking loose in the Lomas de Guadalupe neighborhood about 2 miles from the center of the city.

Ale and her family looked to find the exact location of the video, using reference points in the background, and were able to track down Gorda and her new friends who were still celebrating the match together. The dog recognized her family, and the 6-year-old dog was reunited with Ale thanks to Gorda’s night out on the town.

“After a month of worrying, I never imagined we’d find her thanks to a live video of the celebrations after Mexico winning,” Garcia told Milenio. “It was a mix of emotions: I wanted to cry, to laugh, to hug her and even to scold her at the same time.

“While we were worried looking for ⁠her, she was out partying!”

After a vet visit that confirmed the dog was in good health other than needing a bit ⁠of food and rest – understandable after the party – Gorda is back at home and ready for Mexico’s round of 32 contest on June 30.

“I found her ⁠without even meaning tom hehe,” Garcia posted in her neighborhood Facebook group. “She’s now back in my house.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today: Family reunites with lost dog after spotting it celebrating Mexico World Cup win

Reporting by Jon Arnold, USA Today

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