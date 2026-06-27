Going viral for Hoopfest: Squad of influencers aims to bring ‘ethical basketball’ to the world’s largest 3-on-3 tournament

For years, basketball content on social media has been fueled by flashy highlights, heated trash talk and viral one-on-one matchups. But at Hoopfest, one team hopes to prove there is another way.

Ethical Hoopers, a co-ed elite team making its Hoopfest debut, isn’t just competing for a championship. Its four players – New York-based FIBA 3x3 player and content creator Jack Appleby, basketball creators Austin Nam and Gia Mancini, and teammate Caleb La-Anyane – have built an online following of more than half a million people by promoting a version of basketball they believe is increasingly difficult to find online: one centered on teamwork, fundamentals and sportsmanship.

For Appleby, bringing the team to Spokane was an intentional departure from the path he took a year ago.

Last summer, Appleby made his Hoopfest debut by bringing an early version of his professional FIBA 3x3 team, “Hoop Forever 3X3,” to the Lilac City. The experience launched what has become a whirlwind year of international competition, with tournaments in Brazil, Germany and Thailand, and upcoming stops in Italy and Japan. But when this year’s Hoopfest rolled around, his pro teammates were in the middle of their overseas season.

Instead of assembling another professional roster, Appleby decided to build something different.

“I kind of wanted to get back to showing off the more accessible side of basketball,” Appleby said. “So much of what I try to represent is that anyone can play forever or keep playing the kid’s game. I’m playing in the co-ed division with a couple. We thought that’d be a fun way to try to win the biggest tournament in the world.”

That philosophy is what brought Ethical Hoopers together.

Appleby first connected with Nam online after realizing they shared a similar vision for the game. Though their basketball backgrounds differ, they found common ground in the message they were trying to send.

“The basketball content-creator community is quite small,” Appleby said. “Austin and I discovered each other on social media just from loving what we were both preaching.”

Appleby grew up playing competitive basketball, won an AAU national championship and later played in college before eventually building a professional 3-on-3 team funded solely by his earnings as a content creator. By day, he also runs a marketing business, creating social media strategy content for hundreds of thousands of followers.

Nam’s journey took a different route.

Although he loved basketball growing up, weight struggles kept Nam from pursuing the sport until adulthood. After committing to losing weight, basketball became the exercise he actually enjoyed.

“I was a former fat kid,” Nam said. “When I decided to make that commitment to starting to lose weight, I just used basketball to help me get into it, because I couldn’t do anything else. I didn’t like lifting, didn’t like running.”

As the weight came off, basketball became much more than a form of cardio.

“When I lost the weight, I realized I had more ability than I thought,” he said. “I said to myself, ‘I’m probably going to play this game until the wheels fall off.’ That’s when I kind of started teaching myself how to get better.”

Starting at 21 years-old also shaped the type of content Nam wanted to create.

Unlike young athletes who often have coaches, organized teams and years of instruction, Nam found there were few resources for adults learning the game from scratch.

Eventually, basketball changed more than just his health. It introduced him to Mancini. The two met on an outdoor court in Washington, D.C., and after they began dating, they started posting videos of themselves playing together. Those videos steadily built an audience large enough for the couple to leave their full-time jobs and professionally create basketball content .

For Nam, the attention has never been the point.

“Everywhere we go, we try to empower people from all different backgrounds, walks of life,” Nam said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are, bad you are; when you started playing, if you still play. We all have a shared passion for the game.”

Appleby believes that message matters because basketball influencers have become some of the sport’s loudest teachers.

“It’s very obvious to me that the future of basketball is going to be influenced by entertainment and influencers in ways that scare me, to be honest,” Appleby said. “I genuinely feel like it’s important that I keep making content about playing basketball this way.”

Many of today’s most popular basketball videos involve confrontation, he said, with players yelling at opponents, seeking viral moments or emphasizing isolation play.

“That’s getting millions of views,” Appleby said. “That’s influencing kids on how they’re going to play basketball. Those kids are going to want to play high school someday, and they’re not going to know a thing about what real basketball looks like.”

He worries there aren’t enough coaches to balance the influence creators now have online.

“I don’t think there’s enough great basketball coaches in this world to battle the influence of basketball influencers,” Appleby said. “I’m so curious what it means for the future of the sport.”

That concern became the foundation for Ethical Hoopers. Appleby said he named the team because he wanted it to represent the style of basketball he enjoys most.

“I want to be a good example for the basketball community,” Appleby said. “The basketball culture is kind of out of control at times. Hoopfest is a lot of the vibes that I really enjoy. People come together and play the game and be competitive without being terrible to each other.”

The team’s style reflects that philosophy.

“I think the thing that we’re all really passionate about is showing people how to play basketball the right way,” Appleby said. “We are a team that’s going to throw backdoor passes and do major fundamentals and talk a lot on defense.”

When Appleby experienced Hoopfest for the first time last year, he immediately understood why so many players urged him to make the trip.

“I just couldn’t believe the fact that a quarter of a million people take over a city just to play and watch basketball,” Appleby said. “I haven’t seen anything like it anywhere else in the world for basketball.”

The tournament itself also presents a unique challenge.

Unlike the FIBA 3x3 events Appleby regularly plays around the world, Hoopfest uses its own rules and pace, forcing even experienced players to adjust.

“It arguably puts me at a disadvantage for what makes me a good FIBA player,” he said. “But the culture of Hoopfest is just so spectacular. I had to come back.”

Nam had never heard of Hoopfest before receiving Appleby’s invitation.

“We had no idea that it was the biggest 3-on-3 tournament in the country,” he said. “We’re just super excited to be a part of it.”

Playing alongside Mancini makes the experience even more special.

“It’s just another date night,” Nam said with a laugh. “I guess to outsiders, it might seem a little unusual. But back home in our community, it’s very commonplace now.”

Appleby expects plenty of people will recognize Nam and Mancini before they ever step onto the court. More importantly, he hopes those fans leave with a different understanding of what basketball content can be.

“In this new era of basketball where one-on-one, trash-talk culture is what gets millions of views on social media,” Appleby said, “Austin, myself and Gia have proven we can get just as many millions of views while playing the game the right way.”