Michigan parents charged after 7-year-old son dies at 255 pounds

By Anthony Thompson USA Today

A Michigan couple has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors alleged years of neglect led to the death of their 7-year-old son, who weighed 255 pounds when he died last year.

According to ABC12, WNEM-TV5 and KXAN, Damien O’Brien, 40, ​and Jessica O’Brien, 41, of Flint Township, also face charges of torture and three counts of second-degree child abuse stemming from the death of their son, Casper O’Brien, ⁠on Nov. 4, 2025.

Authorities said Casper died after paramedics responded to the family’s home for a report of ‌a child having difficulty breathing. He was taken ​to Hurley Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

An autopsy found the cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that can lead to heart failure, with morbid obesity listed as a contributing ⁠factor, according to prosecutors. If convicted of second-degree murder, ‌the parents could each face ‌up to life in prison under Michigan law, according to KXAN reporting.

Prosecutors allege prolonged neglect

According to charging documents cited by WNEM-TV5, prosecutors ⁠allege Casper was immobile, was not provided proper medical care or adequate nutrition, and was forced to live in unsafe conditions before his death.

Genesee ‌County Prosecutor David Leyton said first ‌responders found the boy inside a home that police described as a hoarding situation, with little room to move.

“What we allege is that he was not ⁠fed in a nutritious way,” Leyton told WNEM-TV5. “He was neglected and ​he was abused.”

Leyton also told ⁠ABC12 that ​Casper reportedly did not have a pediatrician and had only been taken to a doctor once despite the family having health insurance.

USA Today reached to Leyton’s office for additional comment.

Other child also allegedly neglected

The couple’s ⁠5-year-old daughter is the alleged victim in one of the child abuse charges. According to court documents cited by KXAN and WNEM-TV5, the girl was also described as morbidly ⁠obese and was found dirty, with knots in her hair, and unclothed outside the home when officers arrived.

Leyton also alleged the children had never attended school and had never come to the attention of Child Protective ⁠Services or local authorities, according to ‌ABC12.

The O’Briens are being held without bond and are ​scheduled to ‌return to court July 2. USA Today was unable to reach attorneys for ​the O’Briens.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@usatodayco.com, or on X @athompsonUSAT

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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