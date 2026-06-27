Midcentury modern designs have staying power

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Midcentury modern is back or did it ever leave? The classics are the classics because they are timeless – vintage conversation pieces that make a statement.

The period defined as midcentury modern is roughly defined as the period between the mid-1940s and early 1970s. Organic shapes, pops of bold color and natural materials such as wood helped define both form and function.

Why do these pieces remain popular? Here’s a look at why some classic pieces are making a comeback.

Eames lounge chair

and ottoman

Designed in 1956 by Charles and Ray Eames, the Eames lounge chair and ottoman not only defined style spanning decades, it remains one of the most recognizable lounge chair and ottoman combinations in home décor. If you have ever had the opportunity to sit in the chair, you will understand why it is so appealing. The form of the chair molds to the body and its headrest both looks good and feels good.

When styling, allow the lines and curves to speak for themselves. The wood back should be fully exposed. A simple lumbar pillow on the chair or simple wool or knit throw will suffice. Here, silent design will allow this classic piece to speak for itself.

Wishbone chair

The so-called “wishbone chair” designed by Hans Wegner in 1949 has been copied and duplicated. Variations of this chair vary from chair color and seat finish, but the overall look remains the same.

The look and feel is minimal and its cutouts allow for transparency and lightness as opposed to heavy and bulky. Additionally, this chair can be both dressed up and dressed down. From dining rooms to desks, the wishbone chair is versatile.

Today the chair comes in a variety of wood finishes including black, natural oak and walnut. Seats are often seen in basic upholstery or woven rope.

Saarinen tulip dining table

The Saarinen tulip table remains one of the most popular midcentury modern dining tables in interior design. It is a true classic. Design in 1956 by Eero Saarinen, it is simply elegant and timeless, perfect for those who love modern minimalism.

Styling this midcentury modern gem should be minimal. Think of a single organic bowl filled with succulents, a long wood vase or a simple arrangement.

The elbow chair

This is one of the most versatile dining chairs associated with midcentury modern. From dining rooms to desks, the chair conveys sturdy, industrial minimal chic.

The wood that defines the chair automatically conveys sturdy construction and a hint of luxury. For those who value craftsmanship and construction, the elbow chair provides both.

The elbow chair is one of several chairs, designed by Hans Wegner. Styling should be simple, allowing the piece to speak for itself. Many designers choose to create a sense of contrast by pairing a light wood dining table with a contrasting wood dining chair.