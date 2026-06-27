MLB trade deadline: 10 players Mariners could pursue this summer

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Here’s what we know with near certainty as rumors and anticipation escalate in the lead-up to MLB’s Aug. 3 trade deadline: The Mariners front office will do something.

Outside of the San Diego Padres, no team has done more than the Mariners over the last handful of years to reinforce their roster at the trade deadline.

More than the wintertime acquisition phase, the summer trade season has become the prime roster-building window for the Mariners, who have added the likes of Luis Castillo (2022), Dom Canzone (2023), Randy Arozarena (2024) and Josh Naylor (2025), among others, in recent July deals.

Given the Mariners’ middling first-half play, their World Series aspirations and their talented farm system, the front office appears to be as motivated as ever to swing another meaningful move this summer.

Who’s next?

The Mariners, according to club sources, have identified two (obvious) areas of need for this roster: a right-handed hitter and a proven relief pitcher, and the club has cast a wide net in scouting potential trade targets.

Through the first half of the season, the Mariners lineup was dreadful against left-handed pitching, posting a .207 batting average and a .614 OPS that rank dead last in the majors.

They need an upgrade from the right side, and they would like to find someone who can join the right field/designated hitter platoon mix with Canzone and Luke Raley.

Internally, the club has also floated the idea of creating a “super ‘pen” — that is, acquiring at least one more high-end, high-octane reliever to join a bullpen already featuring Andrés Muñoz, Jose A. Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier.

Matt Brash remains on the injured list with a right lat strain, though the Mariners are hoping to get him back at some point in August.

Elite pitching prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan could be fascinating additions to the staff in late summer, perhaps in relief roles.

That leaves room for at least one more high-leverage arm via trade. Here’s a look at potential targets, from least likely to most realistic, for the Mariners to bolster their lineup and their bullpen.

Don’t hold your breath

Byron Buxton, CF, Twins

Buxton would be the clear No. 1 hitter on the market and the obvious do-whatever-it-takes target for the Mariners. Two major problems with that: The Twins have said they have no plans to trade their star center fielder, and Buxton has said he won’t waive his no-trade clause and wants to spend his entire career in Minnesota. Feels like a definitive statement from both parties that should put to bed any Buxton rumors.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Red Sox

Chapman remains one of the most dominant closers in baseball, and he is expected to be the best reliever available on the trade market. The 38-year-old left-hander, however, is not expected to be a priority for the Mariners, at least in part because of a “zero tolerance” stance on domestic violence that the club has had since team executives were blindsided by the criminal record of a minor-league relief pitcher they acquired in the 2010 Cliff Lee blockbuster trade with the Texas Rangers. In 2016, Chapman became the first player penalized under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants

When he was playing in the AL West with the Athletics, Chapman was a longtime favorite of the Mariners’ front office, which had tried to pry the Gold Glove third baseman away from Oakland before the A’s dealt him to Toronto in 2022. The 33-year-old Chapman is now in the second year of $151-million deal that runs through 2030 — and he has a full no-trade clause. Chapman is still regarded as an elite defender, but he is barely a league-average hitter, and even if the Giants were willing to eat all of Luis Castillo’s contract, it’s difficult to imagine the Mariners wanting to take on a hefty contract of an aging right-haded hitter coming into T-Mobile Park. (Chapman has a career OPS of .512 in 191 plate appearances in Seattle.)

Check back on Aug. 1

Seiya Suzuki, RF/DH, Cubs

The Cubs, after a miserable May, have won 10 of 12 entering the weekend and hold onto the NL’s No. 2 wild-card spot, so they figure to be buyers at the trade deadline. But there has been rampant speculation around Suzuki, who will be a free agent this winter. Perhaps the Cubs could use Suzuki as trade bait to bolster their rotation, and the Mariners are one of the few teams who have a surplus of starting pitchers.

Taylor Ward, LF, Orioles

A longtime Angels slugger, Ward will also be a free agent after this season. The 32-year-old has had a nice season so far in his first year with Baltimore (.389 on-base percentage and a 114 OPS+), and on paper he fits what the M’s would need. Philosophically, though, the Mariners and Orioles’ front offices have not lined up on player values in recent years, and it’s hard to predict if or when that might change.

Garrett Whitlock, RP, Red Sox

The 30-year-old Whitlock could be one of the most established relievers on the market. Since the start of the 2025 season, he has a 2.40 ERA in 97.2 innings, with a 121-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and just five homers allowed in 88 appearances. The Red Sox have another intriguing reliever in 6-foot-8 right-hander Tyron Guerrero, a 35-year-old journeyman with a 100-mph fastball.

Go get ’em

Royce Lewis, INF, Twins

The No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Lewis has battled myriad injuries throughout his career. He played in a career-high 106 games for the Twins in 2025, hitting 13 homers with 18 doubles, and he has a career OPS+ of 104 (100 is average). Perhaps Lewis is a change-of-scenery candidate, and he’d be an upgrade for the Mariners as the backup third baseman/first baseman and part-time DH.

Spencer Steer, INF/OF, Reds

It’s tempting to include a different right-handed slugger from the Reds — Eugenio Suárez, a Mariners fan favorite and postseason hero. But Suárez missed a month already this season with an oblique injury, and when healthy he has struggled mightily, striking out in 33% of his plate appearances. Steer is the better right-handed option, if the Reds do sell. Against left-handed pitching in his career, Steer has a .264/.351/.479 slash line (.830 OPS).

Luke Weaver, RP, Mets

After signing a two-year, $22-million free-agent deal this past winter, Weaver has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets. Weaver made five appearances with the Mariners late in the 2023 season, and then remade himself with the Yankees over the following two seasons. He now ranks as one of the 10 most valuable relievers in the majors, per FanGraphs metrics.

Anthony Bender, RP, Marlins

A lot of teams will be keeping a close eye on the Marlins over the next month. At 42-39, Miami entered the weekend just 1.5 games out of the final NL wild-card spot, and perhaps they wind up as buyer’s at the deadline. But the Marlins have the type of high-leverage relievers that will be attractive to a lot of teams, and the underrated Bender might be the best of the bunch.