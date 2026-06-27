Prince Harry accepts King Charles’ family accommodations offer for UK visit

By Jennifer Hassan USA TODAY

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have accepted an invitation from King Charles III to stay at a royal residence, at least partly, during their upcoming visit to England.

As the Duke, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, make their first return as a couple to the United Kingdom in four years, ​they plan to stay across a mixture of both Royal residences and private accommodations, a representative for the couple confirmed in a news release shared with USA TODAY.

No additional information about where they will stay ⁠during their trip, which is set for July 7 to July 11, was provided.

Sussex representatives declined to comment on whether the couple ‌plans to meet with King Charles III or other members ​of the royal family. USA TODAY has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. USA TODAY previously reported that the king had offered accommodations to his youngest son.

The couple is bringing their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to their upcoming visit, though they will ⁠not make any public appearances.

The last time Harry and Meghan were in ‌the United Kingdom together was in ‌September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which marked the end of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The couple stepped back from their roles as senior working ⁠royals in 2020 in a move widely dubbed “Megxit,” a play on Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union. They now live in California with their two children.

Harry has previously said concerns about ‌his family’s safety have prevented him from bringing Meghan and their children back to the United Kingdom, citing the loss of taxpayer-funded security after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

In May ⁠2025, he lost an appeal in a U.K. court over the level of ​security he and his family are ⁠entitled to ​while in Britain, making it unclear what security arrangements the Sussexes will have during their upcoming visit.

Sussex representatives said the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures said a risk management board has not been conducted for the couple’s visit, despite ⁠six months of notice and “despite assurances” that it would be conducted by March.

“According to RAVEC’s own Terms of Reference, and in accordance with good governance, an RMB should be conducted annually at a minimum; the Duke’s ⁠last RMB was nearly seven years ago,” Sussex representatives said in a news release.

The couple moved to California in 2020 when they stepped back from their royal duties. By February 2021, they officially surrendered their royal patronages and honorary military appointments when a review of their ⁠departure agreement was completed.

Harry also gave up ‌his patronage of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, while ​Meghan surrendered her patronage ‌of the Royal National Theatre, which her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, handed down to her.

Since “Megxit,” the ​pair have launched various business ventures, including their joint media company, Archewell Productions, and the duchess’ lifestyle brand, As Ever.