This day in history: Young woman dies, another injured in fall near Monroe Street Bridge

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A young woman died and her male companion was critically injured when they fell from a ledge onto a rocky riverbed near the Monroe Street Bridge.

They were on the north bank of the Spokane River “near the site of the former Culligan Building about 200 yards east” of the bridge. The fall occurred at about 9 p.m.

“The ledge from which the two fell is outside a fence and concrete wall running between the edge of the park and the cliff,” said The Spokesman-Review. “The two were apparently walking along a path which runs between the fence and the cliff.”

Both were found “on the solid rock riverbed less than 50 feet from the rushing water.”

The man was in critical condition with severe head and body injuries.

From 1926: Members of the Spokane Mountaineers joined the Cascadians climbing group and reached the summit of Mount Stuart, one of the most majestic mountains in the Cascades.

The trip had its challenges.

“By the time we reached camp, the rain had turned to fine hail and the wind was driving it at the rate of about 35 or 40 miles an hour,” said one member of the group. “Windbreaks were hastily constructed from any available material and beds were prepared.”

Snow delayed the push to the summit on the first day, but the weather cleared later.

“We reached the false summit after some rather delicate rock climbing and reached this point about 9 o’clock,” he said. “… The summit was reached at 10:30 a.m., the party having made unusually fast time on the climb, for snow and weather conditions had helped us greatly. After we had all signed our names in the record box, a short memorial service was held, followed by the singing of ‘America’ and the blowing of ‘taps’ by the club bugler.”