Trump taps Lance Schroyer to lead ICE, agency at center of deportation campaign

By Maegan Vazquez and Maria Sacchetti Washington Post

President Donald Trump said Saturday he plans to nominate Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to be the next director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency at the center of the administration’s mass deportation effort.

Trump in a post on Truth Social praised Schroyer’s background as a Marine with 29 years of law enforcement experience, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Schroyer would play “a vital role” in delivering on Trump’s pledge to crack down on illegal immigration.

Mullin, a fellow Oklahoman, in a post on X urged the Senate to swiftly confirm Schroyer.

The nomination comes as migrant deaths in detention are at record highs and Mullin remains under pressure to enforce Trump’s mass-deportation agenda while tamping down the tumult and violence that has roiled the agency since Trump took office.

At his Senate confirmation hearing in March, Mullin said, “My goal in six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Saturday saying Schroyer “has decades of experience in de-escalation” as well as “incident management,” tactical experience and other skills.

The agency also said Schroyer has spearheaded efforts to expand ICE’s 287(g) program, which deputizes state and local law enforcement nationwide to arrest undocumented immigrants.

The program, named after the section of the 1996 federal law that created it, has exploded under the Trump administration as ICE seeks to deport record numbers of undocumented immigrants a year.

Only 135 police agencies across 16 states were enrolled in the program when President Joe Biden left office. As of Friday, the program had 2,033 agencies covering 39 ​states and two ​U.S. ​territories, according to ICE’s website.

Tapping state and local police to enforce civil immigration laws has raised concerns about inadequate training for state and local officers, and allegations of abuses such as racial profiling.

DHS said Schroyer is currently Mullin’s senior adviser, overseeing immigration enforcement and serving as the liaison with state and local law enforcement agencies, which are increasingly helping ICE detain undocumented immigrants.

ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration. The last Senate-confirmed ICE director was Sarah R. Saldaña, who served from 2014 to 2017, retiring days before Trump started his first term. Since then, the agency has been led by acting directors, as efforts to win Senate confirmation for some nominees sputtered.

Trump nominated his current border czar, Tom Homan, to the ICE director post during his first term in 2017, but he was never confirmed and left the following year.

The announcement of Schroyer’s prospective nomination comes little more than six weeks after the secretary appointed detention industry veteran David Venturella to lead the agency.

Venturella had been selected to replace acting ICE director Todd M. Lyons, who submitted his resignation in April.