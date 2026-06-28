A Grip on Sports: Questions abound today but definitive answers? They are so much harder to come by

A GRIP ON SPORTS • One would think participating in our eighth decade on this planet, the questions would have all been answered. Instead, there are always more. Like today.

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• The first? Who is going to win this darn soccer tournament that has thrown a wrench in my summer plans?

The knockout rounds begin today – Note to self: “Knockout rounds” is such a cool term, find a way to use it in real life – in Los Angeles. Canada heads south to play South Africa (noon, Fox). Go Canada.

The other 15 knockouts will wait until the holiday week.

The United States plays Wednesday in Santa Clara, facing one nation with two names, Bosnia and Herzegovina. A country of 3.5 million people vs. another of nearly 350 million. One less than 40 years old, the other about to celebrate its 250th birthday. One 6,400 miles from home, the other playing in front of their friends and neighbors.

Seems like a mismatch. But maybe the U.S. will overcome all that and find a way to win anyhow.

After all, this World Cup’s group stage was dominated by underdog stories. Cape Verde. The other seven advancing teams from Africa. That little old guy wearing No. 10 boosting Argentina into the knockouts.

The lose-and-go-home nature from here on out is usually dominated by the favorites. However, with the Cup’s expansion, a CFL-like number of teams make the knockouts, so this year might be different. Note to self: Start pushing for 89% of MLB teams to make the postseason, just to ensure the Mariners get a few more chances to try that piggyback thing.

Anyhow, the question was who will win? The last two finalists, Argentina and France, have to be favored again. But that’s too easy. There has to be a dark horse, a Cinderella story. This is the land of Carl Spackler, after all.

The U.S.? Again, too easy. An African team? Too hard. Mexico? Just right. Home-field advantage – a true one – through a Miami quarterfinal. And early upsets – Japan is going to knock out Brazil on Monday – open a cleaner path.

If our prediction comes true, July 19th will become a national holiday for our neighbors to the south. Note to self: Find someone to produce Diecinueve de Julio decorations.

• What will be the best celebration this week at the new Pac-12 schools?

Oh, that’s an easy one. San Diego State is holding a community cornhole tournament at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday night. Seems right. For that school and its entry into the rebuilt conference Wednesday.

Washington State? The Cougars should host a community beer pong tournament at Gesa Field that night. Get Solo and Coors Light to sponsor it. Set up cots on the practice field for the losers. Let the winner raise the flag for the first Pac-12 game Oct. 3. If they are sober by then. Heck, even if they are not.

• When will the Mariners score four runs again? The last time the impotent offense hit that mark was June 12. That’s 13 games ago. It’s a franchise record for futility.

Cal Raleigh is healthy. And still not hitting. J.P. Crawford is healthy. And still not hitting. Colt Emerson and Cole Young are young. And only hitting occasionally. But a streak like this is a team accomplishment. One to which everyone, except maybe Randy Arozarena and, at times, Julio Rodriguez contributes.

It’s nice to see the entire squad pulling together to set a record that may not be broken. Until today.

• Will the sun come out today downtown?

For most middle-age Hoopfest participants, Sunday heat is always welcome. After spending all day Saturday doing things to their body their mother warned them about, getting out of bed Sunday is a chore. Everything hurts. Pain meds help but the best tonic is supplied by the big heating pad in the sky. At least until the first brick is fired up from 22 feet.

The most common sentence heard at Hoopfest on Sunday? “Hey, I need a sub.” OK, maybe the second-most common. “That’s a foul” is on a 36-year winning streak. It barely edged out “My back hurts” last year.

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WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, football recruiting is still jumping in June, with Oregon State leading the way. … A few Oregon players jumped across the Pacific for something akin to, but not really, a vacation. … Texas Tech won’t have Brendan Sorsby at quarterback this season. But it still has high expectations. … Arizona does too, and a big part of them come from its quarterback’s improvement. … We mentioned San Diego State above. There is more available on the Pac-12 move. … In basketball news, a Colorado men’s player leaves Boulder with great memories and the appreciation of Buff fans.

Gonzaga: You know what will go away when the NCAA’s new eligibility – five seasons of play in five years – goes into effect? The redshirt. There will be no such thing, injury or not. Which could be detrimental to the Zags. After all, since Mark Few has been in charge, the year off, whether forced or not, has been used to great effect for players such as Kelly Olynyk – the poster boy – and a bunch of transfers. The latest freshman to spend a year improving? Parker Jefferson, a 6-foot-9, 240-pOKound post from Texas. Theo Lawson has a story today highlighting how Jefferson used his time and how much it’s helped him.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, yep, recruiting is still in the air. Ask Montana football. … Northern Colorado has players who will play professionally this summer and beyond.

Indians: Unlike the region’s MLB team, Spokane has little trouble scoring runs. Winning? That hasn’t happened all that much. But the past week has been better, highlighted by Saturday’s wild 7-6, 11-inning victory over visiting Tri-City. Dave Nichols has all the details. … Dave also has a story on Larry Weir’s return to the broadcast booth after suffering a heart attack playing golf. It is great to see (and hear) Larry back calling games again.

Chiefs: Two Spokane players heard their names called – more-than-likely figuratively – in the NHL draft that ended Saturday. Dave has that story as well.

Kraken: Who did Seattle pick on the draft’s second day? A lot of prospects.

Mariners: We linked the game story from the 4-3 loss in Cleveland above. And here too…. Are there players out there who could punch up the Seattle offense? Sure. But are they worth the price? … Luis Castillo has pitched so much better recently. Maybe a pitching-bereft franchise would like to have him for a stretch run. …The top offensive prospects have been on a roll as well.

Storm: Seattle won its second consecutive game Saturday. That’s an improvement. It was the younger players leading the way.

Hoopfest: All the expected elite teams are still in the mix for the three titles this year as Sunday dawns. Greg Woods was down at the event yesterday and has this story.

World Cup: One of the stars of this World Cup? Seattle. The city has been the best host thus far. And there are more matches to come. … We linked a bunch of World Cup stories above. One more here. Who will win the Golden Boot?

Tennis: Serena Williams’ comeback singles match after four years away? It will be Tuesday on Wimbledon’s Centre Court. As everyone expected.

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• Looking out the window and checking the weather apps, it sure doesn’t seem as is the sun is a favorite to win at Hoopfest today. Or even show up. At least the expected rain isn’t expected to blow in until the event is over. For that, I give credit to you folks and the positive vibes you’ve mobilized since Monday. Good job everyone. Celebrate with a warm cup of coffee. And don’t forget to dress in layers. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, James Snook